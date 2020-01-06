Quick links

Report: Leeds and West Brom want £2m star who Championship rivals released

Coventry City's Zain Westbrooke is reportedly a target for Leeds United, West Bromwich Albion, Derby County, Nottingham Forest and Bristol City.

Coventry City could lose £2 million-rated midfielder Zain Westbrooke with Leeds United, Nottingham Forest and West Bromwich Albion all interested in the highly-rated youngster.

The Sky Blues have become rather accustomed to losing their most exciting prospects in recent years.

Callum Wilson, James Maddison and Cyrus Christie didn’t stick around for long while left-back Sam McCallum is expected to join Tom Bayliss in the Championship sooner rather than later. And with Mark Robins’ side sitting third in League One, four points off the top, they really didn’t need to see speculation swirling about the future of another of their star performers.

 

According to TEAMtalk, Derby are battling East Midland rivals Nottingham Forest for the £2 million-rated Westbrooke, who also has admirers at West Brom and Bristol City.

Leeds are interested too, according to Sky Sports (Football Centre, 11am, 6 January).

The technically gifted playmaker has four goals and four assists for Coventry this season but it remains to be seen whether he sees out his second season with the third-tier high-flyers, having only joined on a free from Brentford in the summer of 2018.

Leeds and West Brom are firmly established as the Championship’s top two right now and, under Marcelo Bielsa and Slaven Bilic, both The Whites and The Baggies play the kind of free-flowing, forward thinking football that should suit Westbrooke down to the ground.

