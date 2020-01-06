Quick links

Report explains why in-demand midfielder prefers West Ham move, despite Everton hopes

Olly Dawes
Gedson Fernandes of SL Benfica in action during the Liga NOS match between SL Benfica and Rio Ave FC at Estadio da Luz on November 2, 2019 in Lisbon, Portugal.
West Ham United and Everton have both been linked with Gedson Fernandes.

Gedson Fernandes of SL Benfica in action during the Liga NOS match between SL Benfica and Rio Ave FC at Estadio da Luz on November 2, 2019 in Lisbon, Portugal.

According to Sky Sports, Benfica midfielder Gedson Fernandes prefers a move to West Ham United despite links to Everton.

It's claimed that Fernandes' mother lives in London, making West Ham a particularly appealing move for the 20-year-old talent.

Additionally, it's claimed that Fernandes knows some players in the West Ham setup, and would fancy reuniting with those players in East London.

 

They're likely to be defender Goncalo Cardoso and winger Mesaque Dju from Portugal Under-20 duty, whilst Portuguese attacker Xande Silva is also at the club.

That puts West Ham in a strong position to land Fernandes, especially with Premier League rivals Everton believed to be interested too.

The Telegraph claim Everton are making a late run at signing Fernandes, with Carlo Ancelotti seemingly hoping to bolster his midfield options this month.

Gedson Fernandes of SL Benfica in action during the Liga NOS match between FC Porto and SL Benfica at Estadio do Dragao on March 2, 2019 in Porto, Portugal.

Fernandes currently seems more likely to join West Ham, who desperately need more midfield options to support Mark Noble and Declan Rice.

Quick and talented on the ball, Fernandes is a promising box-to-box midfielder who could bring life to the West Ham engine room, and missing out on him now, with the player preferring a move to East London, would be a massive blow.

SL Benfica Midfielder Gedson Fernandes in action during the Portuguese League Cup group B match between SL Benfica and Vitoria SC at Luz Stadium in Lisbon on September 25, 2019.

