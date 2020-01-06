Report explains why in-demand midfielder prefers West Ham move, despite Everton hopes

West Ham United and Everton have both been linked with Gedson Fernandes.

According to Sky Sports, Benfica midfielder Gedson Fernandes prefers a move to West Ham United despite links to Everton.

It's claimed that Fernandes' mother lives in London, making West Ham a particularly appealing move for the 20-year-old talent.

Additionally, it's claimed that Fernandes knows some players in the West Ham setup, and would fancy reuniting with those players in East London.

They're likely to be defender Goncalo Cardoso and winger Mesaque Dju from Portugal Under-20 duty, whilst Portuguese attacker Xande Silva is also at the club.

That puts West Ham in a strong position to land Fernandes, especially with Premier League rivals Everton believed to be interested too.

The Telegraph claim Everton are making a late run at signing Fernandes, with Carlo Ancelotti seemingly hoping to bolster his midfield options this month.

Fernandes currently seems more likely to join West Ham, who desperately need more midfield options to support Mark Noble and Declan Rice.

Quick and talented on the ball, Fernandes is a promising box-to-box midfielder who could bring life to the West Ham engine room, and missing out on him now, with the player preferring a move to East London, would be a massive blow.