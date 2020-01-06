Quick links

Report: Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti and Marcel Brands to hold meeting about £20m striker

Carlo Ancelotti, Manager of Everton reacts during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Everton FC at Etihad Stadium on January 01, 2020 in Manchester, United Kingdom.
Everton forward Cenk Tosun is yet to play under the management of Carlo Ancelotti.

Cenk Tosun of Everton looks on during the Premier League match between Everton and Southampton at Goodison Park on May 5, 2018 in Liverpool, England.

According to the Liverpool Echo, Cenk Tosun’s future will be discussed by Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti and Marcel Brands at an upcoming transfer meeting.

Ancelotti called Tosun a ‘really good’ player recently, but since taking charge at Everton the Italian boss still has not used the striker.

The £20 million forward (Echo) has only played five times for Everton this season, and is now expected to be made available for transfer this month.

 

Ancelotti wants to reshuffle his Everton squad, and his desire to make additions is likely to have only become stronger after his side’s awful performance against Liverpool yesterday.

The Toffees’ first-team failed to beat Liverpool’s youngsters in the FA Cup, as they lost 1-0 at Anfield.

Cenk Tosun of Eveton during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Everton FC at Molineux on August 11, 2018 in Wolverhampton, United Kingdom.

If Tosun does leave Everton he is unlikely to be a big miss, but Ancelotti will surely want another striker.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has hit a good run of form, but Moise Kean continues to struggle and Oumar Niasse will surely leave soon too, which means that Everton could be left short up-front if they let Tosun go and don’t bring in a new number nine.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

