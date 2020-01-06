Report: Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti and Marcel Brands to hold meeting about £20m striker

Everton forward Cenk Tosun is yet to play under the management of Carlo Ancelotti.

According to the Liverpool Echo, Cenk Tosun’s future will be discussed by Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti and Marcel Brands at an upcoming transfer meeting.

Ancelotti called Tosun a ‘really good’ player recently, but since taking charge at Everton the Italian boss still has not used the striker.

The £20 million forward (Echo) has only played five times for Everton this season, and is now expected to be made available for transfer this month.

Ancelotti wants to reshuffle his Everton squad, and his desire to make additions is likely to have only become stronger after his side’s awful performance against Liverpool yesterday.

The Toffees’ first-team failed to beat Liverpool’s youngsters in the FA Cup, as they lost 1-0 at Anfield.

If Tosun does leave Everton he is unlikely to be a big miss, but Ancelotti will surely want another striker.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has hit a good run of form, but Moise Kean continues to struggle and Oumar Niasse will surely leave soon too, which means that Everton could be left short up-front if they let Tosun go and don’t bring in a new number nine.