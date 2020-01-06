Report: Crystal Palace, Southampton and Watford put off by target's £21m price-tag

Mohamed Simakan is reportedly a target for Premier League trio Palace, Watford and The Saints - but is he stuck at Ligue 1 Strasbourg for now?

Mohamed Simakan’s £21 million price-tag could prove too rich for Crystal Palace, Southampton and Watford, according to The Guardian.

While three of the Premier League’s lowest goalscorers are understandably scouring the market for new number nine this month, it seems that one of the most highly-rated centre-halves on the other side of the channel has also caught the eye.

Simakan might be just 19 but the Strasbourg teen already has clubs from outside of his native France taking a keen interest. That might have something to do with the fact that he has already established himself as a crucial first-team player in one of Ligue 1’s most organised and tough-to-beat sides.

Watford and Southampton, whose rather erratic backlines have cost them dear during a testing campaign, are both interested – while Roy Hodgson’s Palace have also expressed an interest in bringing Simakan to Selhurst Park.

According to The Guardian, however, the Strasbourg academy graduate is likely to stay put for the time being with his £21 million price-tag successfully putting off his many suitors. The Premier League trio, it is claimed, think his current valuation is ‘far too high’.

And with Palace, Watford and Southampton all in need of reinforcements in key areas, it probably isn’t the right time to break the bank for a still unproven teenager. Expect this to be a deal revisited later in the year - especially if Simakan continues to perform so impressively week in, week out.