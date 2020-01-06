Quick links

Crystal Palace

Southampton

Watford

Premier League

Ligue 1

Report: Crystal Palace, Southampton and Watford put off by target's £21m price-tag

Danny Owen
Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Southampton at St. James's Park, Newcastle on Sunday 8th December 2019.
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Mohamed Simakan is reportedly a target for Premier League trio Palace, Watford and The Saints - but is he stuck at Ligue 1 Strasbourg for now?

Toulouse's Greek forward Efthymios Koulouris (R) vies with Strasbourg's French defender Mohamed Simakan during the French L1 football match between Strasbourg (RCSA) and Toulouse FC (TFC)...

Mohamed Simakan’s £21 million price-tag could prove too rich for Crystal Palace, Southampton and Watford, according to The Guardian.

While three of the Premier League’s lowest goalscorers are understandably scouring the market for new number nine this month, it seems that one of the most highly-rated centre-halves on the other side of the channel has also caught the eye.

Simakan might be just 19 but the Strasbourg teen already has clubs from outside of his native France taking a keen interest. That might have something to do with the fact that he has already established himself as a crucial first-team player in one of Ligue 1’s most organised and tough-to-beat sides.

 

Watford and Southampton, whose rather erratic backlines have cost them dear during a testing campaign, are both interested – while Roy Hodgson’s Palace have also expressed an interest in bringing Simakan to Selhurst Park.

Lille's french midefielder Jonathan Ikone (L) vies with Strasbourg's French defender Mohamed Simakan (R) during the French L1 football match between Lille LOSC and Racing Club Strasbourg...

According to The Guardian, however, the Strasbourg academy graduate is likely to stay put for the time being with his £21 million price-tag successfully putting off his many suitors. The Premier League trio, it is claimed, think his current valuation is ‘far too high’.

And with Palace, Watford and Southampton all in need of reinforcements in key areas, it probably isn’t the right time to break the bank for a still unproven teenager. Expect this to be a deal revisited later in the year - especially if Simakan continues to perform so impressively week in, week out.

Lyon's lvorian forward Maxwell Gnaly Cornet (L) kicks the ball to score in front of Strasbourg's French defender Mohamed Simakan during the French L1 football match between Strasbourg (...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch