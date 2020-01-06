Report: Crystal Palace forced to wait until summer to target Celtic star

Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard is reportedly wanted by Crystal Palace.

According to The Sun, Crystal Palace may come back in for Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard in the summer, with the Bhoys refusing to sell now.

It's claimed that the Eagles are keen to bring Michy Batshuayi back to the club on loan, because they're not being given any encouragement about a move for Edouard.

Subscribe

Batshuayi would be able to see Palace through to the end of the season, when a move for Edouard may be back on the agenda for Roy Hodgson's side.

Celtic don't want to lose Edouard now, because they have a title race and Europa League football to focus on, but he's valued at around £30million.

That's even more than Celtic received for Moussa Dembele in 2018, showing just how difficult it will be to tempt the Bhoys into a sale.

Once Celtic's season is over and they have more time to land a replacement, they may be more open to talking about Edouard's future, but there's virtually no chance of a move this month.

Edouard, 21, has racked up 16 goals and 15 assists for Celtic this season having become an ideal all-round forward, whilst he's bagged a ridiculous 11 goals in six caps for the French Under-21's.

Celtic will make huge money on Edouard at some point, but Palace being forced to wait means there is a real risk of other clubs entering the race and beating Hodgson's men to Edouard's signature come the summer.