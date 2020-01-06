Report: Crystal Palace and Brighton want Champions League star with £10m release-clause

Mbwana Samatta has shone for Genk to reportedly catch the eye of Premier League trio Crystal Palace, Norwich City and Brighton and Hove Albion.

Crystal Palace, Norwich City and Brighton are interested in Mbwana Samatta with the Genk striker eyeing a dream move to the Premier League, according to The Guardian.

It is hardly a surprise to see a man who fired Genk to the Jupiler League title with 32 goals last season appear in the gossip columns, particularly with so many clubs in England’s top flight crying out for a lethal centre-forward.

Palace have two wingers who would walk into most teams but lack a high-quality number nine to put away the chances created by Wilfried Zaha and Andros Townsend while Norwich, cut adrift at the bottom, are desperate for a player to help turn their often impressive performances into points.

And Brighton, a far more free-flowing team these days under Graham Potter, have just 25 goals in 21 games.

So Samatta, with his £10 million release clause, has become a man in serious demand.

The Guardian reports that he has interest from Frankfurt and surprise Serie A challengers Lazio but 27-year-old Samatta would prefer a move to England.

A physical number nine with a fearsome leap, the Tanzania looks perfectly suited to life in on English shores – he even netted against Liverpool in the Champions League group stages, causing no end of problems to Jurgen Klopp’s side with his pace and power.

£10 million? That looks like a punt worth taking.