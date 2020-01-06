Quick links

Report: Crystal Palace and Brighton want Champions League star with £10m release-clause

Danny Owen
Roy Hodgson, Manager of Crystal Palace looks on prior to the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Crystal Palace at St. James Park on December 21, 2019 in Newcastle upon Tyne,...
Mbwana Samatta has shone for Genk to reportedly catch the eye of Premier League trio Crystal Palace, Norwich City and Brighton and Hove Albion.

Ally Mbwana Samatta of KRC Genk gestures during the UEFA Champions League group E match between RB Salzburg and KRC Genk at Red Bull Arena on September 17, 2019 in Salzburg, Austria.

Crystal Palace, Norwich City and Brighton are interested in Mbwana Samatta with the Genk striker eyeing a dream move to the Premier League, according to The Guardian.

It is hardly a surprise to see a man who fired Genk to the Jupiler League title with 32 goals last season appear in the gossip columns, particularly with so many clubs in England’s top flight crying out for a lethal centre-forward.

Palace have two wingers who would walk into most teams but lack a high-quality number nine to put away the chances created by Wilfried Zaha and Andros Townsend while Norwich, cut adrift at the bottom, are desperate for a player to help turn their often impressive performances into points.

 

And Brighton, a far more free-flowing team these days under Graham Potter, have just 25 goals in 21 games.

So Samatta, with his £10 million release clause, has become a man in serious demand.

KRC Genk's Mbwana Samatta celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the UEFA Champions League group E match between Liverpool FC and KRC Genk at Anfield on November 5, 2019 in...

The Guardian reports that he has interest from Frankfurt and surprise Serie A challengers Lazio but 27-year-old Samatta would prefer a move to England.

A physical number nine with a fearsome leap, the Tanzania looks perfectly suited to life in on English shores – he even netted against Liverpool in the Champions League group stages, causing no end of problems to Jurgen Klopp’s side with his pace and power.

£10 million? That looks like a punt worth taking.

Ally Mbwana Samatta of KRC Genk is tackled by Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool during the UEFA Champions League group E match between Liverpool FC and KRC Genk at Anfield on November 05, 2019...

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

