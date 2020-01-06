Quick links

Crystal Palace

Brighton & Hove Albion

Premier League

Report: Condition for Tottenham Hotspur to let in-demand player leave

Subhankar Mondal
Harry Winks and Kyle Walker-Peters of Tottenham Hotspur during the Tottenham Hotspur training session at Tottenham Hotspur Training Centre on January 03, 2020 in Enfield, England.
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham Hotspur defender Kyle Walker-Peters is reportedly on Crystal Palace and Brighton and Hove Albion’s radar.

Kyle Walker-Peters of Tottenham Hotspur during the Tottenham Hotspur training session at Tottenham Hotspur Training Centre on December 13, 2019 in Enfield, England.

According to The Sun, Tottenham Hotspur will let Kyle Walker-Peters leave on loan in the January transfer window if they are able to sign a right-back.

It has been reported by the British tabloid that Tottenham are looking at Norwich City’s Max Aarons and West Bromwich Albion’s Nathan Ferguson.

The report has added that if Spurs are able to land either of them, then they will let Walker-Peters leave on loan this month.

Premier League duo Crystal Palace and Brighton and Hove Albion are reported to be keen on the 22-year-old defender.

 

Leaving Tottenham Hotspur on loan

Walker-Peters has made only a handful of appearances for the Tottenham first team so far in his career.

The defender has not exactly been great in the games he has turned out for Spurs, and the Englishman has not been a disaster either.

It is clear that the 22-year-old needs to improve, and getting regular playing time at Palace or Brighton could help him do just that.

Kyle Walker-Peters and Japhet Tanganka of Tottenham Hotspur during the Tottenham Hotspur training session at Tottenham Hotspur Training Centre on January 03, 2020 in Enfield, England.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch