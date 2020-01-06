Report: Condition for Tottenham Hotspur to let in-demand player leave

Tottenham Hotspur defender Kyle Walker-Peters is reportedly on Crystal Palace and Brighton and Hove Albion’s radar.

According to The Sun, Tottenham Hotspur will let Kyle Walker-Peters leave on loan in the January transfer window if they are able to sign a right-back.

It has been reported by the British tabloid that Tottenham are looking at Norwich City’s Max Aarons and West Bromwich Albion’s Nathan Ferguson.

The report has added that if Spurs are able to land either of them, then they will let Walker-Peters leave on loan this month.

Premier League duo Crystal Palace and Brighton and Hove Albion are reported to be keen on the 22-year-old defender.

Leaving Tottenham Hotspur on loan

Walker-Peters has made only a handful of appearances for the Tottenham first team so far in his career.

The defender has not exactly been great in the games he has turned out for Spurs, and the Englishman has not been a disaster either.

It is clear that the 22-year-old needs to improve, and getting regular playing time at Palace or Brighton could help him do just that.