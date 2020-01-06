Quick links

Report names player high on Carlo Ancelotti’s Everton transfer wish-list

Subhankar Mondal
Gonzalo Higuain of Juventus celebrates after scoring the goal of 3-0 with teammate Merih Demiral during the Serie A match between Juventus and Cagliari Calcio at Allianz Stadium on January...
Everton are reportedly interested in Juventus defender Merih Demiral.

Merih Demiral of Juventus competes for the ball with Giovanni Simeone of Cagliari Calcio during the Serie A match between Juventus and Cagliari Calcio at Allianz Stadium on January 6, 2020...

According to The Telegraph, Everton are interested in signing Merih Demiral from Juventus in the January transfer window.

It has been reported that the central defender is "high" on Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti’s transfer wish-list.

 

Good signing for Everton?

Everton do need defensive reinforcements, not just for the short term but in the long run as well.

Demiral is a very good and promising young defender who is just 21 years and can only get better in the coming years.

The Turkey international is struggling for playing time at Juventus at the moment, making just four appearances in Serie A and only one in the Champions League so far this season, according to WhoScored.

The 21-year-old moved to the Bianconeri only in the summer of 2019, and the Italian and European giants may not be willing to let him leave just yet.

Juventus player Merih Demiral during a training session at JTC on January 02, 2020 in Turin, Italy.

Disappointing result

Meanwhile, Everton suffered a disappointing defeat at the hands of Liverpool in at Anfield in the Merseyside derby on Sunday.

The Toffees lost the FA Cup third-round tie against a very young Liverpool team, and BBC pundit Chris Sutton and former Everton star Michael Ball were not impressed.

Carlo Ancelotti, Manager of Everton gives his players a thumbs up during the FA Cup Third Round match between Liverpool and Everton at Anfield on January 05, 2020 in Liverpool, England.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

