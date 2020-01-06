Report names player high on Carlo Ancelotti’s Everton transfer wish-list

Everton are reportedly interested in Juventus defender Merih Demiral.

According to The Telegraph, Everton are interested in signing Merih Demiral from Juventus in the January transfer window.

It has been reported that the central defender is "high" on Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti’s transfer wish-list.

Good signing for Everton?

Everton do need defensive reinforcements, not just for the short term but in the long run as well.

Demiral is a very good and promising young defender who is just 21 years and can only get better in the coming years.

The Turkey international is struggling for playing time at Juventus at the moment, making just four appearances in Serie A and only one in the Champions League so far this season, according to WhoScored.

The 21-year-old moved to the Bianconeri only in the summer of 2019, and the Italian and European giants may not be willing to let him leave just yet.

Disappointing result

Meanwhile, Everton suffered a disappointing defeat at the hands of Liverpool in at Anfield in the Merseyside derby on Sunday.

The Toffees lost the FA Cup third-round tie against a very young Liverpool team, and BBC pundit Chris Sutton and former Everton star Michael Ball were not impressed.

Well done to Liverpool youngsters... Ancelotti has an enormous job on at Everton ... that was really embarrassing !! Boys against men!! — Chris Sutton (@chris_sutton73) January 5, 2020

Another derby - I never seen a challenge in midfield. Some senior pros who’ve came to EFC fo their last pay check have been embarrassed. — Michael Ball (@bally03) January 5, 2020