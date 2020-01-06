Report: Celtic monitoring £10m striker, face competition from Southampton

Celtic and Southampton are among the clubs reportedly interested in Tino Kadewere.

According to The Daily Mail, Celtic, Southampton and Bournemouth are interested in signing Tino Kadewere from Le Havre in the January transfer window.

It has been reported that Scottish Premiership giants Celtic have monitored the 24-year-old striker in recent months.

Premier League duo Southampton and Bournemouth, as well as Lyon and Marseille in Ligue 1 in France are reported to be interested in the Zimbabwe international.

Kadewere is keen to test himself in the Premier League and is valued at £10 million by Le Havre, according to the report.

Too expensive for Celtic?

According to WhoScored, Kadewere has scored 17 goals in 19 Ligue 2 appearances for Le Havre so far this season.

Kadewere is a very good striker who is in form at the moment, but the reported £10 million price-tag does sound a bit too high for a player in the second tier of French football.

Moreover, with Premier League clubs Southampton and Bournemouth reportedly interested in the 24-year-old as well, it does appear that the Hoops have a tough task on their hands to secure his services this month.