Report: Celtic cannot afford Newcastle United player’s wages

Celtic have been linked with Newcastle United midfielder Ki Sung-yueng.

According to The Chronicle, Celtic cannot afford the wages of Newcastle United central midfielder Ki Sung-yueng.

A recent report in Football Insider claimed of Celtic’s interest in the 30-year-old, who is out of contract at Newcastle at the end of the season.

However, according to The Chronicle, the Scottish Premiership giants cannot afford the wages of the former South Korea international.

According to Spotrac.com, the former Swansea City star earns £40,000 per week as salary at the Magpies.

Back to Celtic?

Ki was on the books of Celtic from 2009 until 2012 and worked with current Hoops manager Neil Lennon.

The former FC Seoul central midfielder has struggled at Newcastle since he moved to St. James’ Park in the summer of 2018, and it is clear that he will leave the Premier League club either in the January transfer window or in the summer of 2020.

A move back to Celtic this month would enhance the Hoops’ chances of winning the league title as well as aid their Europa League quest.