Report: Burnley set to battle three Championship sides for 'different class' £6m man

Aberdeen could lose Scott McKenna with Premier League Burnley reportedly battling Blackburn Rovers, Bristol City and Huddersfield Town.

Burnley are hoping to lure £6 million-rated Aberdeen defender Scott McKenna to the Premier League, according to The Mail, with three Championship clubs also chasing the Scotland international.

A natural-born leader who captained the national team on only his fourth appearance for his country, it seems only a matter of time before McKenna moves south of the border in order to establish himself in a more high-profile competition.

And, as you might expect from a defender who has been a gossip column regular for nigh-on 18 months, McKenna is not short of interest.

Burnley, The Mail claims, could move for the 23-year-old with Ben Gibson potentially on his way to the Bundesliga. Sean Dyche’s side have been uncharacteristically slack at the back in recent months, conceding 34 goals in 21 Premier League games, and competition for Ben Mee and James Tarkowski would be welcomed at Turf Moor.

McKenna is an old school centre-half who loves nothing more than throwing his body on the line to block a goal-bound shot. In that sense, he is exactly the kind of defender who tends to thrive under Dyche at Burnley, though his technical ability should not be underestimated.

Blackburn Rovers, Bristol City and Huddersfield Town are interested too but it remains to be seen if they are capable of stumping up the £6 million Aberdeen want for their key man. Burnley, for what it's worth, should have no problems meeting McKenna’s price tag.

The giant defender handed in a transfer request over the summer but it’s a testament to his professionalism that, after being denied a move away, McKenna has got his head down and performed the only way he knows how.

"He's been almost faultless. He's been different class and on Thursday night (against Rijeka in Europa League qualifying) I thought he was fantastic,” manager Derek McInnes told the Sun. "He got his game head on and got on with it.

SEE ALSO: Everton lose exciting youngster as photo shows him joining Premier League rivals

"Obviously (there was) a bit of disappointment there for him but everybody at the club is right behind him and I'm sure the fans will get right behind him as well.”