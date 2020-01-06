Report: Aston Villa back away from move for two-time Premier League winner

Aston Villa are reportedly backing away from Joe Hart.

According to the Daily Mail, Aston Villa have now cooled their interest in signing Burnley goalkeeper Joe Hart – even though he's available.

Villa have suffered a massive blow as Tom Heaton looks set to miss the rest of the season with a major knee injury, meaning Dean Smith is looking for a replacement.

A whole host of goalkeepers have been linked with Villa in recent days, and Hart was an early target according to the Daily Mail.

However, the same newspaper now claims that Villa have cooled their interest in signing Hart, seemingly looking at other options in their search for goalkeeper.

Ironically, Burnley signed Hart from Manchester City back in 2018 because Heaton was injured, and a move to Villa could have seen history repeat itself.

The 32-year-old's career has been in sharp decline since Pep Guardiola ditched him at Manchester City, with spells at West Ham and Burnley not bringing much success.

Burnley allegedly would have been happy for Hart to go out given that they have Bailey Peacock-Farrell backing up Nick Pope, but Villa are backing away from a move.

Villa fans will probably be fairly happy with that given Hart's struggles in recent years, even if he is a two-time Premier League-winner, but it's imperative that they find a goalkeeper from somewhere.