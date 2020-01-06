Quick links

Report: Ancelotti wants to sign £17m Roberto Martinez favourite for Everton

Danny Owen
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Yannick Ferreira Carrasco is desperate to return to Europe with Premier League Everton reportedly battling Serie A duo AC Milan and Napoli.

Carlo Ancelotti’s Everton are ready to offer Belgium international Yannick Ferreira Carrasco a return to Europe after a miserable spell at Dalian Yifang, according to Arena Napoli.

In an ironic twist of fate, could one of Roberto Martinez’s favourites become Ancelotti’s first signing at Goodison Park?

Carrasco has been a regular under the former Toffees boss for the Belgian national team despite the fact that he left Atletico Madrid behind to chase the cash in China – a decision the one-time Monaco star has regretted ever since touching down in the Far East.

 

Despite producing 17 goals and seven assists in just 25 CSL games for Dalian Yifang this season, the versatile left-winger has made it very clear that he wants to return to the west. Fortunately, he’s not short of suitors.

Arena Napoli reports that Ancelotti is battling his former employers to snap up Carrasco, who is willing to half his wage demands in order to secure a move to Europe – albeit while demanding a still hefty £80,000-a-week.

The report adds that Dalian, now coached by Rafa Benitez, could be willing to cash in on their star man for around £17 million.

Beating Napoli and AC Milan to the signature of a World Cup semi-finalist would certainly bode well for Everton going forward, highlighting the pulling power that the legendary Ancelotti has brought to Goodison Park.

And with the Italian introducing a 3-5-2 formation in recent weeks, Carrasco could be a perfect fit in the same wing-back role he has made his own under Martinez for Belgium.

Danny Owen

