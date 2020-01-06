Report: £17m goal machine offered to Chelsea despite strong West Ham rumours

Chelsea have reportedly been offered the chance to sign Gabriel Barbosa.

According to the Daily Mail, striker Gabriel Barbosa has been offered to Chelsea amid interest from London rivals West Ham United.

It's claimed that Barbosa remains a top target for West Ham this month, but they could face some competition from the Blues yet.

Barbosa has allegedly been offered to Frank Lampard's side during this month's transfer window, most likely by his agent rather than by his club Inter Milan.

It's unclear whether Chelsea would actually be interested, but it's safe to say that Barbosa's representatives won't be shy in pushing for a move elsewhere if West Ham don't firm up their move.

FC Inter News reported last week that new West Ham boss David Moyes has given the green light to a move for Barbosa, which would cost around £17million.

News has been thin on the ground since then though, and with question marks over the futures of Chelsea strikers Olivier Giroud and Michy Batshuayi, Chelsea could swoop in for Barbosa.

Known as 'Gabigol', the 23-year-old Brazilian has been sensational on loan at Flamengo, smashing 43 goals in 59 games, building on 27 goals in 53 games on loan at fellow Brazilian side Santos in 2018.

Once touted as the next big thing in Brazil, Barbosa struggled in Europe with Inter and Benfica, but Inter will hope to cash in off the back of his Flamengo form, with Chelsea now facing a decision on whether to make a move.