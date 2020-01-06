Report: £12m striker could return to Aston Villa to solve Smith's crisis

Aston Villa striker Scott Hogan could yet return to solve the striker crisis at Villa Park.

According to The Telegraph, Aston Villa could recall striker Scott Hogan from his loan spell at Stoke City in order to solve their attacking woes.

It's suggested that Hogan could be one option for Dean Smith in the short-term, with Villa actively looking for a striker to bring in this month.

Wesley is out for the rest of the season and Keinan Davis is out injured too, meaning Jonathan Kodjia is the only recognised striker at Smith's disposal.

With Villa struggling for goals as it is, their situation now looks like a crisis – and Smith will be forced to work hard to solve it.

Villa have been linked with a host of strikers in recent days, but a quicker solution may well be to recall Hogan from his spell at Stoke City.

The 27-year-old has scored just three goals in 13 league appearances for the Potters, starting just four times in a disappointing loan spell.

Signed for £12million in 2017 (BBC), Hogan hasn't lived up to expectations with Villa, and even reuniting with his former Brentford boss Smith hasn't got him back to his best.

With little success in the Championship this season, it's hard to see Hogan offering much more than a body in the Villa attack, with a new signing absolutely imperative.

Something Villa also need to think about is that if Hogan does play competitive football for them after a loan return, he won't be able to play for another club this season – and Smith won't want him sat around at Villa Park if he isn't playing, so Villa need to be careful with their plans for Hogan.