Renée Zellweger's Golden Globes accent has fans scratching their heads!

The actress has earned yet another Golden Globe award.

That's a wrap on yet another wonderful ceremony, but audiences are still talking about Renée Zellweger's Golden Globes accent.

The 77th edition was definitely one to remember, and that's before you even get to the awards discussion!

Ricky Gervais' hilarious hosting birthed a range of unforgettable and awkward moments and for the first time, the Globes went all-vegan with their mouth-watering menu.

As for wins, so many industry titans were given the chance to take the stage and accept the honours of the night. We saw Brad Pitt bag a supporting win for his excellent performance in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Taron Egerton for his turn as Elton John in Rocketman and many more.

With Best Motion Picture wins for the likes of Sam Mendes' 1917 and Tarantino's latest, the event perfectly spotlighted just how much great screenwork we've seen recently...

Renee Zellweger and Bong Joon Ho attend the Official Viewing And After Party Of The Golden Globe Awards Hosted By The Hollywood Foreign Press Association at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on...

Renée Zellweger wins big!

For fans of the 50-year-old American actress, the true triumph of the night came when Renée Zellweger took the stage.

She won the award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture Drama for playing screen icon Judy Garland in the incredible biopic Judy.

Since the film was first released, her miraculous performance has received no end of praise, and everybody was essentially tuning in to the Globes expecting her to win, despite competition from such talents as Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story) and Saoirse Ronan (Little Women).

Although the win was expected, her speech wasn't...

Congratulations to Renée Zellweger - Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama - Judy (@JudyTheFilm). - #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/N1wdbmDmqg — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 6, 2020

Renée Zellweger Golden Globes accent

Audiences couldn't help but notice that the Texas-born star's accent would dip between prominence and non-existence throughout the speech, and it's caused quite the confusion.

In her speech, Renée said: "The conversations that I have had with people internationally, they just want to express their love of Judy Garland and tell about the great personal significance of her legacy..."

She continued: "Her humanity has been a great reminder that the choices we make matter. What we make matters, and how we choose to honour each other in our lifetimes can matter a great deal down the road."

There's no denying she had many beautiful things to say throughout the night, but the consistency of her accent has seemingly stolen the spotlight, dipping in and out of a southern drawl.

Audiences on Twitter react

Confusion couldn't be clearer over on Twitter.

Check out a selection of tweets below:

Look I'm happy for Renee Zellweger and she can sing her ass off, but I will never understand #GoldenGlobes categories and why this wasn't in the musical category



But also.....is she using her Cold Mountain accent? — anna forgets (@hapasareasian) January 6, 2020

Me wondering when Renee Zellweger got such a southern accent #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/GvcMet1Wes — Kristi McNair (@cocoakristis) January 6, 2020

Has Renée Zellweger always had a southern accent? Where have I been? Well her dress is gorgeous.



I need to see Judy. Have you guys seen it? #GoldenGlobes — Juliya Lubin (@MUAChronicle) January 6, 2020

Renee Zellweger before she gave that speech #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/1PJzWN9tlp — Tina Hoot (@TinaHootNanny) January 6, 2020

Nevertheless, the win was entirely deserved!

