Quick links

Rangers

Celtic

Rangers monitor Celtic-linked speed demon available for £350k - report

Shane Callaghan
Tyrese Campbell of Shrewsbury Town celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 2-0 during the Sky Bet League One match between Shrewsbury Town and Doncaster Rovers at New Meadow on February...
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers are monitoring the reported Celtic target.

Tyrese Campbell of Stoke City looks dejected during the Sky Bet Championship match between Stoke City and Huddersfield Town at Bet365 Stadium on October 01, 2019 in Stoke on Trent, England.

Rangers might be about to join Celtic in the race to sign Tyrese Campbell.

According to The Independent, the Gers, along with Neil Lennon's side, have been monitoring the Stoke City attacker.

Subscribe

Celtic and Rangers have both been linked with signing strikers this month, particularly the Hoops.

The Independent adds that the 20-year-old striker is out of contract down South at the end of the season, with The Record previously reporting that he'd be available for only £350,000.

 

Where should he go?

It's worth pointing out that the report also lists Wolves and and Crystal Palace as potential suitors, but if he has a choice between one of Celtic and Rangers then it's a tough one.

The Bhoys definitely need a back-up to Odsonne Edouard, given Leigh Griffiths's personal and fitness struggles over the past 12 months, while Vakoun Issouf Bayo remains unproven in Scotland.

In contrast, Steven Gerrard has two absolutely lethal hitmen in the form of Alfredo Morelos and Jermain Defoe, but the latter turns 38 this year and it takes a brave man to back the Colombian being at Ibrox longer than this season.

Rangers might have to rebuild their attacking options this summer and maybe, just maybe, the jet-heeled Campbell can be part of the foundations of the light Blues' new-look forward line for the next few years.

Tyrese Campbell of Stoke City during the Sky Bet Championship match between Swansea City and Stoke City at the Liberty Stadium on October 05, 2019 in Swansea, Wales.

 

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch