Rangers monitor Celtic-linked speed demon available for £350k - report

Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers are monitoring the reported Celtic target.

Rangers might be about to join Celtic in the race to sign Tyrese Campbell.

According to The Independent, the Gers, along with Neil Lennon's side, have been monitoring the Stoke City attacker.

Celtic and Rangers have both been linked with signing strikers this month, particularly the Hoops.

The Independent adds that the 20-year-old striker is out of contract down South at the end of the season, with The Record previously reporting that he'd be available for only £350,000.

Where should he go?

It's worth pointing out that the report also lists Wolves and and Crystal Palace as potential suitors, but if he has a choice between one of Celtic and Rangers then it's a tough one.

The Bhoys definitely need a back-up to Odsonne Edouard, given Leigh Griffiths's personal and fitness struggles over the past 12 months, while Vakoun Issouf Bayo remains unproven in Scotland.

In contrast, Steven Gerrard has two absolutely lethal hitmen in the form of Alfredo Morelos and Jermain Defoe, but the latter turns 38 this year and it takes a brave man to back the Colombian being at Ibrox longer than this season.

Rangers might have to rebuild their attacking options this summer and maybe, just maybe, the jet-heeled Campbell can be part of the foundations of the light Blues' new-look forward line for the next few years.