Quick links

Arsenal

The FA Cup

Predicted Arsenal XI v Leeds United

Subhankar Mondal
A general view of Emirates stadium before the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Chelsea FC on December 29, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal will face Leeds United in the FA Cup on Monday evening.

(L-R) Sead Kolasinac, Shkodran Mustafi and Mesut Ozil of Arsenal during a training session at London Colney on January 05, 2020 in St Albans, England.

Arsenal will be looking to build on their win against Manchester United in the Premier League on New Year’s Day with victory over Leeds United at the Emirates Stadium on Monday evening.

Normally the Gunners would not take the FA Cup seriously at this stage of the competition, but the match against Leeds at home comes at a time when manager Mikel Arteta needs a positive result which could boost their confidence for the second half of the season.

 

Arteta will have to balance his team selection, and against the West Yorkshire outfit, one could see a mixture of experienced players and young talents.

Emiliano Martinez is likely to start in goal, and he will have Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Shkodran Mustafi, Rob Holding and Bukayo Saka in front of him in defence.

Mustafi has been linked with a move away from Arsenal in the January transfer window, with The Mirror reporting that the defender who cost the Gunners £35 million when they signed him from Valencia in 2016 could leave due to his lack of playing time this season.

Rob Holding of Arsenal celebrates after The Emirates FA Cup Final between Arsenal and Chelsea at Wembley Stadium on May 27, 2017 in London, England.

Holding has not started since November 6, but the 24-year-old central defender has recovered from his knee injury and could start, and so could 23-year-old Real Madrid-owned attacking midfielder Dani Ceballos, who has overcome his hamstring problem.

Nicolas Pepe is also likely to start, with Leeds head coach Marcelo Bielsa telling The Daily Star ahead of the match that the winger he signed for Lille is a “great player”.

This is how Arsenal are likely to line up on Monday evening:

Arsenal XI

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch