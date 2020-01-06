Quick links

Owner admits he's planning for life without £2.5m Derby and West Brom 'target'

Darragh MacAnthony chairman of Peterborough United uses his mobile phone during the FA Cup 4th Round match between Peterborough United and Leicester City at ABAX Stadium on January 27,...
Both Derby County and West Bromwich Albion have again linked with January moves for a Peterborough United player.

The Peterborough United owner Darragh MacAnthony has admitted his side are planning for life after the Derby County and West Bromwich Albion-linked Marcus Maddison.

Both Derby and West Brom have again linked with January moves for the Peterborough winger, by The Sun this week.

 

The newspaper claimed the pair could trigger Maddison's £2.5 million release clause.

When asked whether there is any truth in the rumour, MacAnthony insisted only one Championship club - which is neither Derby nor West Brom - has so far made contact.

But the Irishman added via Twitter: "I'll let fans know if anything changes in due course but we are planning from summertime onwards for a future without our Magic Man [Maddison]. That's football. Next Maverick required & Tas [Serhat Tasdemir] time to shine."

Maddison's Peterborough contract expires at the end of this season, allowing potential suitors such as Derby or West Brom to sign the 26-year-old for nothing.

Posh currently occupy League One's sixth position, and will be hoping to join the Midlands pair in the Championship next term.

Peterborough United's Marcus Maddison celebrates scoring his side's third goal during the Sky Bet League One match between Blackpool and Peterborough United at Bloomfield Road on November...

Doing so is perhaps the only chance Darren Ferguson's side have of keeping the player who has scored or made 128 goals in 211 games in England's third tier.

Aiden is a journalism and broadcasting graduate with words in various places. He is a Sheffield Wednesday supporter constantly wondering what he did wrong in a previous life!

