Our view: Second Newcastle move for £33m striker may just have become more likely

Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce is said to be keen on Chelsea forward Michy Batshuayi.

Newcastle United are surely even more likely to bid for Michy Batshuayi, given Joelinton’s struggles against Rochdale.

Newcastle broke their transfer record to bring Joelinton to St. James’ Park over the summer, but he has failed to impress so far.

The Brazilian still only has one goal to his name, and his latest display against Rochdale was highly concerning.

Joelinton looked hugely unconvincing even against League One opposition, as the Newcastle front-man took on board a great deal of criticism from his own supporters.

If Joelinton had caught the eye against Rochdale, it may just have convinced Steve Bruce that the striker would come good eventually.

But his dire display surely has only further convinced Newcastle to bring in another striker this month.

The Magpies look desperately short of attacking options, with Joelinton not the only player in their squad struggling for goals.

Dwight Gayle, Yoshinori Muto and Andy Carroll have all also found it difficult in front of goal so far this season, with Newcastle clearly needing to add a goalscorer.

The Telegraph have claimed that Newcastle want Batshuayi, and Bruce’s desire to bring in the Belgian may well have been strengthened at the weekend.

Newcastle have reportedly already have one enquiry knocked back for the Belgian, but it would hardly be a surprise if they made a repeat bid.

Batshuayi has only had limited game-time at Chelsea, but he has proven a threat when out on loan.

Batshuayi performed well at Crystal Palace last season and has previously impressed at both Borussia Dortmund and Marseille.

The £33 million (BBC Sport) forward could pose a far greater goal threat than any of Newcastle’s current options up top.

And Bruce will surely be more keen than ever before to bring Batshuayi to Tyneside now, with Joelinton continuing to struggle so badly.