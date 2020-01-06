Our view: Fulham boss Khan will not do business with Tottenham mid-season

Tottenham have been linked with a move for Fulham striker.

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a move for Fulham striker Aleksandr Mitrovic.

90Min claim Tottenham's interest in Mitrovic has been immediately dismissed, along with Everton and West Ham's advances.

It is no surprise Fulham are reluctant to sell Mitrovic. He is their top goalscorer and key to their chances of bouncing straight back to the Premier League.

The Championship side are unlikely to be rushing into business with Tottenham any time soon either.

Fulham owner Tony Khan blasted Tottenham's approach for Ryan Sessegnon in the summer which hamstrung their own transfer business.

Fulham had made clear Sessegnon was available at £25 million, only for Tottenham to make lower offers, before finally paying up on deadline day. This gave Fulham no chance to spend the proceeds.

Khan told Football London in September: "It turned out we were not able to buy any players because this transaction had been held up. And when I finally got an offer it was so ridiculously low that I had to make it super clear that we were not going to take a penny less our asking price, which is exactly what we got."

Tottenham also reportedly want Ryan Sessegnon's brother Steven, also at Fulham 90Min report.

Perhaps Spurs will have learned their lesson, that Khan won't be messed around over price, and take over a new leaf. Where Daniel Levy is concerned, it's unlikely.