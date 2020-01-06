Quick links

Our view: Fulham boss Khan will not do business with Tottenham mid-season

Aleksandar Mitrovic of Fulham in action during the Premier League match between Fulham FC and Arsenal FC at Craven Cottage on October 7, 2018 in London, United Kingdom.
Tottenham have been linked with a move for Fulham striker.

Aleksandar Mitrovic of Fulham during the Premier League match between Fulham FC and Arsenal FC at Craven Cottage on October 7, 2018 in London, United Kingdom.

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a move for Fulham striker Aleksandr Mitrovic.

90Min claim Tottenham's interest in Mitrovic has been immediately dismissed, along with Everton and West Ham's advances.

It is no surprise Fulham are reluctant to sell Mitrovic. He is their top goalscorer and key to their chances of bouncing straight back to the Premier League.

 

The Championship side are unlikely to be rushing into business with Tottenham any time soon either.

Fulham owner Tony Khan blasted Tottenham's approach for Ryan Sessegnon in the summer which hamstrung their own transfer business.

Aleksandar Mitrovic of Fulham celebrates with teammate Ryan Sessegnon after scoring his team's third goal during the Premier League match between Fulham FC and Southampton FC at Craven...

Fulham had made clear Sessegnon was available at £25 million, only for Tottenham to make lower offers, before finally paying up on deadline day. This gave Fulham no chance to spend the proceeds.

Khan told Football London in September: "It turned out we were not able to buy any players because this transaction had been held up. And when I finally got an offer it was so ridiculously low that I had to make it super clear that we were not going to take a penny less our asking price, which is exactly what we got."

Tottenham also reportedly want Ryan Sessegnon's brother Steven, also at Fulham 90Min report.

Perhaps Spurs will have learned their lesson, that Khan won't be messed around over price, and take over a new leaf. Where Daniel Levy is concerned, it's unlikely.

Aleksandar Mitrovic of Fulham during the Sky Bet Championship match between Fulham and Stoke City at Craven Cottage on December 29, 2019 in London, England.

