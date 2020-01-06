Our View: Everton man could help Aston Villa secure services of London hitman

Could the potential departure of Everton's Cenk Tosun to Crystal Palace help Aston Villa land Chelsea's Michy Batshuayi?

That transfer engine is getting hotter by the day as the likes of Aston Villa, Everton, Crystal Palace and Chelsea will be hoping to conclude their own respective deals this month.

Supporters may even see a potential transfer sale from Everton [Cenk Tosun to Palace] help Aston Villa sign one of their January targets in Chelsea's Michy Batshuayi, but even then it is all a bid muddled up. But all will be explained.

The Daily Mail have claimed that both Palace and Villa have enquired about the services of Everton hitman, Tosun, and Chelsea's back-up striker, Batshuayi, as they look for some attacking reinforcements - from Villa's perspective, they need cover for the now-injured Wesley, whilst it seems like Palace have been looking for a striker ever since the Tony Pulis days.

It is quite clear that some of the Villa Park faithful are keen on their club signing Batshuayi this month [Read Here], and whilst they are pleased with those rumours they are not too keen on Tosun [Read Here] - the Turkey international joined the Toffees for £27 million in 2018 and has struggled since [Sky Sports].

Therefore, it would benefit Villa in a massive way if Palace were to secure Tosun's services because that would then end their links with Batshuayi and provide Villa with the push that they need to sign the Belgium international.

Whilst it doesn't mean that Batshuayi would move to the Midlands, it will provide them with the key to open that extra door in order to get closer to their man.

Batshuayi is currently playing behind Tammy Abraham at Stamford Bridge, as the experienced 26-year-old has a total of 13 goals to his name in England's top-flight, and a total of 24 strikes for Chelsea in all competitions [transfermarkt].

The speedster would no doubt be a brilliant option for Dean Smith, as his pace in the final third, ability to link up play and be a threat in the six-yard box would suit Villa's style of play.

Whilst Smith has changed his system from a 4-3-3 to a three at the back recently, he still urges his now wing-backs to push forward, midfielders to push forward and overload both in the wide areas and the penalty box.

It isn't a surprise that Villa are linked with so many strikers given that they are searching for that experienced man who can play up top. But it also wouldn't be a surprise if this transfer rumour mill takes a couple of twists in these coming weeks and Villa sign a player that either hasn't been mentioned or they haven't been linked with yet.