Only one Everton player applauded Toffees fans - report

Djibril Sidibe applauded Everton fans after losing to Liverpool.

Everton slumped to a demoralising 1-0 defeat at Liverpool in a third-round FA Cup clash on Sunday evening.

A wonder goal from Curtis Jones midway through the second half was enough to propel Jurgen Klopp's side into the fourth round of the competition.

Embarrassingly for Everton, Jones was one of several Liverpool academy players to be named in Klopp's first XI.

In contrast, Toffees boss Carlo Ancelotti played virtually his strongest-possible side and it still wasn't enough to beat the youngsters.

If that wasn't bad enough, nearly every single one of Everton's players made a beeline for the tunnel at full-time instead of making their way over to applaud the travelling fans.

But according to The Liverpool Echo, one Blues star did.

The Echo claims that Djibril Sidibe, on loan from Monaco, acknowledged a sparse away end after the final whistle and that'll endear him to the club's supporters.

The Frenchman has had a lukewarm loan on Merseyside so far, a bit hit and miss, but at least he has the fortitude to take accountability and face the fans who were understandably furious and disappointed over losing to their rivals' second-string.