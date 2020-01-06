'Oh my days': Rival fans stunned as West Ham linked to £70m star

The Napoli powerhouse is reportedly on West Ham United's radar.

Silly Season has well and truly started for West Ham United.

According to The Express, West Ham are keen to sign Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly.

The Senegal international is one of the biggest and best defenders in the world and the Irons would have to pay around £70 million to lure him to East London, the report claims.

This is a player who has been linked with the likes of Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur over the past six months.

And suffice to say that fans of rival Premier League clubs can't see West Ham boss David Moyes luring him to The London Stadium.

Here's how they reacted on Twitter:

Oh my days.... — () (@afc_ridh) January 4, 2020

You been on the ale — AndyGally23 (@AGally23) January 4, 2020

bro wtf is that — 손날도 (@KNiamadio) January 4, 2020

He doesn’t even know what a West Ham is — Eren (@THFCEren) January 4, 2020

Yeah and messi is coming United — (@MUFC_FANCLUB1) January 4, 2020

LMAOOOO WTF IS HAPPENING — Caasi (@CaasiFUT) January 4, 2020

Someone's setting him up here — Ali (@Theredcatcher) January 4, 2020

If anything, West Ham need a goalkeeper and a striker a lot more than a centre-back right now.

What good is Koulibaly if Roberto or David Martin are behind him? And the big Napoli star might prevent goals, but Sebastien Haller isn't scoring them all that regularly at the other end of the field.

A centre-back should certainly not be Moyes's priority this month and therefore that makes the Koulibaly that bit more ridiculous.