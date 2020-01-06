Quick links

'Oh my days': Rival fans stunned as West Ham linked to £70m star

Kalidou Koulibaly of Napoli leaves the pitch after a red card during the Serie A match between FC Internazionale and SSC Napoli at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on December 26, 2018 in Milan,...
The Napoli powerhouse is reportedly on West Ham United's radar.

Kalidou Koulibaly of SSC Napoli during the Serie A match between SSC Napoli and Bologna FC at Stadio San Paolo Naples Italy on 1 December 2019.

Silly Season has well and truly started for West Ham United.

According to The Express, West Ham are keen to sign Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly.

The Senegal international is one of the biggest and best defenders in the world and the Irons would have to pay around £70 million to lure him to East London, the report claims.

This is a player who has been linked with the likes of Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur over the past six months.

 

And suffice to say that fans of rival Premier League clubs can't see West Ham boss David Moyes luring him to The London Stadium.

Here's how they reacted on Twitter:

If anything, West Ham need a goalkeeper and a striker a lot more than a centre-back right now.

What good is Koulibaly if Roberto or David Martin are behind him? And the big Napoli star might prevent goals, but Sebastien Haller isn't scoring them all that regularly at the other end of the field.

A centre-back should certainly not be Moyes's priority this month and therefore that makes the Koulibaly that bit more ridiculous.

Kalidou Koulibaly of Napoli controls the ball during the Serie A match between Udinese Calcio and SSC Napoli at Stadio Friuli on December 7, 2019 in Udine, Italy.

