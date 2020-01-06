Quick links

Norwich fans react to rumours that Tottenham and Arsenal want Max Aarons

Amir Mir
Max Aarons of Norwich City takes on Trezeguet during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Norwich City at Villa Park on December 26, 2019 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.
Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal are seemingly keen on Norwich City fullback Max Aarons.

Wilfried Zaha of Crystal Palace shoots while challenged by Max Aarons of Norwich City during the Premier League match between Norwich City and Crystal Palace at Carrow Road on January 01,...

Norwich fans have provided their thoughts on Tottenham and Arsenal being a number of clubs keen on Norwich City fullback Max Aarons. 

The Daily Mail have claimed that Spurs and Arsenal are just a number of Premier League teams keen to add the highly-rated £30 million player to their squad this month. 

 

Given the price touted for Aarons, there are some Norwich fans who would be happy to part ways with their player if they receive £30 million for his services.

But there are those Norwich fans who are questioning whether or not the board will invest that money and improve their team in their bid to stay in the Premier League. 

Despite Daniel Farke's side sitting at the bottom of the Premier League table and one of the shining lights has been the performances of their younger players from Todd Cantwell to Aarons. 

Max Aarons of Norwich City and Dele Alli of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match between Norwich City and Tottenham Hotspur at Carrow Road on December 28, 2019 in Norwich,...

If Aarons were to join either North London club then the speedster would provide them with the quality they have been looking for in that area.

At Spurs, Serge Aurier is struggling to prove his worth, whilst Kyle-Walker Peters has had an indifferent season and doesn't look like the current answer to their problems.

As for the Gunners, they have had various players playing at right-back from Callum Chambers to Hector Bellerin. But with Bellerin recently returning from a long-term injury, Arsenal need someone pushing the Spaniard.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles has also played at right-back, but that isn't his natural position and behind Bellerin there isn't a natural right-sided defender. 

Here is a selection of Norwich fans reacting to the Aarons rumours: 

