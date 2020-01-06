Norwich fans react to rumours that Tottenham and Arsenal want Max Aarons

Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal are seemingly keen on Norwich City fullback Max Aarons.

Norwich fans have provided their thoughts on Tottenham and Arsenal being a number of clubs keen on Norwich City fullback Max Aarons.

The Daily Mail have claimed that Spurs and Arsenal are just a number of Premier League teams keen to add the highly-rated £30 million player to their squad this month.

Given the price touted for Aarons, there are some Norwich fans who would be happy to part ways with their player if they receive £30 million for his services.

But there are those Norwich fans who are questioning whether or not the board will invest that money and improve their team in their bid to stay in the Premier League.

Despite Daniel Farke's side sitting at the bottom of the Premier League table and one of the shining lights has been the performances of their younger players from Todd Cantwell to Aarons.

If Aarons were to join either North London club then the speedster would provide them with the quality they have been looking for in that area.

At Spurs, Serge Aurier is struggling to prove his worth, whilst Kyle-Walker Peters has had an indifferent season and doesn't look like the current answer to their problems.

As for the Gunners, they have had various players playing at right-back from Callum Chambers to Hector Bellerin. But with Bellerin recently returning from a long-term injury, Arsenal need someone pushing the Spaniard.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles has also played at right-back, but that isn't his natural position and behind Bellerin there isn't a natural right-sided defender.

Here is a selection of Norwich fans reacting to the Aarons rumours:

I’d let Aarons go for £30+ mil. So long as it was a lump sum upfront. Ready made replacement in Byram. Money to invest in the squad... #NCFC — cam (@_cxmdoran_) January 3, 2020

Reports going round that Norwich are putting a £30 million price tag on Max Aarons with interest from #THFC and #AFC.



Would you be happy for Norwich to sell Aarons for £30 million?#NCFC — Canary Cast (@CastCanary) January 3, 2020

I would if we were to reinvest ALL the money in the team!!! But we all know with the zero ambition the board have that’s never gonna happen!! How many chances are the fans prepared to give Delia & Co at multiple failed golden opportunities at the Prem? Maybe run that as a poll — Mick (@mezza_79) January 3, 2020

No he must be worth more than that — Eoghan Bell (@EoghanBellNCFC) January 3, 2020

I'm happy about that #arsenal ⬆️⬆️⬆️ — Prince Martinelli (@gabby_szn) January 3, 2020

Plenty of talk about who might leave and for how much. I'm more concerned about how much we'll spend to replace them. If we sell Aarons and Cantwell for £60m will we spend more than £1m on replacements? It worked with wonder buys like Pukki, but wont work every time. #NCFC — Daniel Emery (@DanielEmeryRS) January 3, 2020

It’s inevitable it’s just a matter of timing , City could very probably get more in the January window than in the summer when we’ve been relegated — John Hipkiss (@jhipster64) January 4, 2020

Gotta be near on 30m in this day and age for an English talent of his age — Scott Laxton (@ScottLaxton1) January 5, 2020

Oh for his sake I hope not Tottenham. By the way, why’s everyone commit to selling our lads when there’s work to be done to stay up? — SC Canary (@hongdongjji) January 4, 2020

No. 30 mill — ✝️️ (@toad11e) January 4, 2020