Moyes reportedly wants former West Ham man; ex-Hammer claims board blocked his return

Stuart Pearce won't be returning to West Ham United under David Moyes.

West Ham United have brought David Moyes back to the club as their new manager, and Alan Irvine has also returned to the club as assistant manager.

The pair worked together at Everton before joining forces with West Ham in 2017, seeing out the season before going their separate ways.

Whilst the two Scots are back at the London Stadium, one man who hasn't returned is former Hammers left back Stuart Pearce.

Pearce worked on Moyes' coaching staff first time around, and Pearce has now told talkSPORT that Moyes did speak to him about coming back to East London.

However, Pearce claims the West Ham hierarchy put the block on such a move, as they were unhappy with comments he made about their decision to replace Moyes with Manuel Pellegrini in 2018.

“The owners felt I was a little bit critical of the regime when we left last time and put the block on it and that was that,” said Pearce. “I am delighted for David – I spoke to him before he went in and he was keen for me to join him but it is not to be.”

“They own the club, I respect that and I respect they are prepared to pick the phone up to David and were humble enough to ask him to come back in. I am just delighted to see Dave back in work and working in the Premier League which I think he deserves,” he added.

Having somebody with a real knowledge of the club like Pearce would be great, and it seems that Moyes has another name in mind now.

The Telegraph report that Joe Cole could join Moyes and his coaching staff, with the boyhood West Ham fan being considered for a role with the club.

Cole spent time working as an academy coach at Chelsea earlier this year, and a return to West Ham may well be appealing as he looks to move up in his coaching career.