Millwall fans react to reports that they want to sign Tottenham's Jack Clarke

Tottenham Hotspur youngster Jack Clarke could be heading back to the Championship this month.

Millwall fans on Twitter are pleased with the reports that they are keen on signing Tottenham Hotspur winger Jack Clarke this month.

The Sun (print edition, page 67, January 4, 2020), have claimed that Championship duo Millwall and Preston North End want to sign the highly-rated teenager.

Clarke would be a solid fit for a team like Millwall, who are pushing for a playoff spot in the second-tier, and with it, Spurs can see one of their young talents develop.

He joined Tottenham on a permanent basis last summer from Leeds before returning to the club on loan, but he hardly played under Marcelo Bielsa which forced the North London outfit to recall him back.

At the Den, he would get game time and be able to improve his game under a well-known and experienced manager in Gary Rowett, who is well aware of the ins and outs of the second-tier of English football.

Despite his lack of game time recently, some sections of the Millwall support can see what Clarke will bring to the table.

Whilst Clarke isn't proven over a whole season, it does seem as though he is not far off from taking his game to the next level and if he does then the team he is playing for will benefit from it in a big way.

Rowett's side are just sitting outside of the Championship's top-six and the addition of Clarke could provide them with that added-quality they need to push over the play-off line.

Here is a selection of Millwall fans reacting to those Clarke rumours:

Strange vibes from the Championship. Why are we looking at Jack Clarke ? Is Jed on his bike ? Will Harris still be a Millwall legend if he steals Bart from under our noses ?? Also why are we looking at centre backs and left backs ? Is Jake on the move. All very very worrying!! — Lionsfan (@Lionsfa77658397) January 6, 2020

Or you’re just being very dramatic?

We need extra attacking options, that’s why we are looking at Clarke. Harris will always be a millwall legend Bart is going nowhere. And we need another CB because if someone gets injured, we are down to our bare bones in that area. — Dan (@RonIsTheDog) January 6, 2020

Fancy that will happen with the previous positives with Spurs Loanees. O’Hara, Fredricks, Mason, Kane etc — Kane P (@KaneP1111) January 5, 2020

Townsend as well, would like Mahoney to get a run first though — Luke Stallard (@LukeStallard1) January 5, 2020

Only what I have heard! Hope he comes though he is a good player! — MillwallFanTv (@TvMillwall) January 4, 2020

I reckon Jose would prefer him to stay in London. There was something that happened between us and Tottenham that meant they stopped loaning us players. We had Cahill, Ifill and Mason and then it all stopped — JJ (@Llawllim41) January 4, 2020