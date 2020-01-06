Millwall fans react to reports that they want to sign Tottenham's Jack Clarke

Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur youngster Jack Clarke could be heading back to the Championship this month.

Millwall fans on Twitter are pleased with the reports that they are keen on signing Tottenham Hotspur winger Jack Clarke this month. 

The Sun (print edition, page 67, January 4, 2020), have claimed that Championship duo Millwall and Preston North End want to sign the highly-rated teenager. 

 

Clarke would be a solid fit for a team like Millwall, who are pushing for a playoff spot in the second-tier, and with it, Spurs can see one of their young talents develop. 

He joined Tottenham on a permanent basis last summer from Leeds before returning to the club on loan, but he hardly played under Marcelo Bielsa which forced the North London outfit to recall him back. 

At the Den, he would get game time and be able to improve his game under a well-known and experienced manager in Gary Rowett, who is well aware of the ins and outs of the second-tier of English football.

Despite his lack of game time recently, some sections of the Millwall support can see what Clarke will bring to the table.

Whilst Clarke isn't proven over a whole season, it does seem as though he is not far off from taking his game to the next level and if he does then the team he is playing for will benefit from it in a big way.

Rowett's side are just sitting outside of the Championship's top-six and the addition of Clarke could provide them with that added-quality they need to push over the play-off line. 

Here is a selection of Millwall fans reacting to those Clarke rumours: 

