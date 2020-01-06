Quick links

Aston Villa

Matt Murray questions Wesley's workrate as Aston Villa look for a new striker

Amir Mir
Wesley Moraes of Aston Villa in action during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Aston Villa at Turf Moor on January 01, 2020 in Burnley, United Kingdom.
Amir Mir Profile
Aston Villa are on the lookout for a new striker following the long-term injury to summer signing Wesley.

Former Wolverhampton Wanderers goalkeeper Matt Murray watches the training session during the England training session at St Georges Park on August 30, 2016 in Burton-upon-Trent, England.

Matt Murray has bizarrely claimed that Wesley didn't 'run around enough' prior to his season-ending injury as he suggested that linked Aston Villa target Aleksandar Mitrovic is a better player. 

Whilst Wesley struggled to put the ball into the back of the net on a regular basis, one thing he couldn't be criticised for was his work rate off the ball.  

The Daily Mail previously claimed that Villa are hoping to lure Mitrovic to the Premier League, as they search for a new striker this month. 

 

Speaking to Sky Sports News (04/01/20 at 2:40 pm), ex-Wolves goalkeeper, Murray, who lives in the Midlands area commented on Wesley and Mitrovic. 

"I live in the area and the criticism of Wesley sometimes is that he doesn't run around enough," Murray told Sky Sports.

"Mitrovic is fantastic defensively aswell. He'll lead from the front and he'll press and get that crowd up. And Wesley hasn't always done that at times. You feel sorry for Wesley as well because that looked like a horrible injury."

Aleksandar Mitrovic of Fulham during the Sky Bet Championship match between Fulham and Stoke City at Craven Cottage on December 29, 2019 in London, England.

Now that Wesley is out for the season, Dean Smith and Co. will need to be quick in trying to find a replacement for their injured star.

Whilst they don't want to panic buy and rush into any sort of deal, experience will be needed and it would be ideal if a player is in place in time for their Premier League clash against Manchester City on Sunday.

Either way, Villa will not want their new potential striker arriving by the close of the window because they do have a number of big games coming up during these next few weeks. 

