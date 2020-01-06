Matt Murray questions Wesley's workrate as Aston Villa look for a new striker

Aston Villa are on the lookout for a new striker following the long-term injury to summer signing Wesley.

Matt Murray has bizarrely claimed that Wesley didn't 'run around enough' prior to his season-ending injury as he suggested that linked Aston Villa target Aleksandar Mitrovic is a better player.

Whilst Wesley struggled to put the ball into the back of the net on a regular basis, one thing he couldn't be criticised for was his work rate off the ball.

The Daily Mail previously claimed that Villa are hoping to lure Mitrovic to the Premier League, as they search for a new striker this month.

Speaking to Sky Sports News (04/01/20 at 2:40 pm), ex-Wolves goalkeeper, Murray, who lives in the Midlands area commented on Wesley and Mitrovic.

"I live in the area and the criticism of Wesley sometimes is that he doesn't run around enough," Murray told Sky Sports.

"Mitrovic is fantastic defensively aswell. He'll lead from the front and he'll press and get that crowd up. And Wesley hasn't always done that at times. You feel sorry for Wesley as well because that looked like a horrible injury."

Now that Wesley is out for the season, Dean Smith and Co. will need to be quick in trying to find a replacement for their injured star.

Whilst they don't want to panic buy and rush into any sort of deal, experience will be needed and it would be ideal if a player is in place in time for their Premier League clash against Manchester City on Sunday.

Either way, Villa will not want their new potential striker arriving by the close of the window because they do have a number of big games coming up during these next few weeks.