Manager says he has spoken to his player amid Aston Villa, Newcastle speculation

Aston Villa and Newcastle United reportedly want Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud.

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has told Sky Sports that Olivier Giroud could leave this month amid speculation linking the striker with Aston Villa and Newcastle United.

According to The Telegraph, Newcastle are interested in signing Giroud on loan from Premier League rivals Chelsea in the January transfer window.

The Sun has claimed that Villa are planning to make a move for the former Arsenal striker following the injury to Wesley.

Chelsea boss Lampard has said that he has spoken to the France international, and has stated that the 33-year-old could leave Stamford Bridge this month.

Lampard told Sky Sports about Giroud: "There's no update on Ollie, but I've spoken with him.

“If the conditions are that it's something he really wants to do and it works for the club, for me and the squad then it's something that could happen. But only when all of those bases are covered. So we'll see if we're there.”

Boost for Aston Villa and Newcastle United

Both Villa and Newcastle need a proven goalscorer for the second half of the season, and Giroud is just that.

The Frenchman is struggling for playing time at Chelsea at the moment, and one suspects that the 33-year-old will be tempted to move to Villa or Newcastle if he is guaranteed regular playing time.

According to WhoScored, Giroud has played 192 minutes in the Premier League and 17 minutes in the Champions League for the Blues so far this campaign.