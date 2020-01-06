Quick links

Leeds United

Championship

Luke Freeman would be important for Leeds after recent injury struggles

Luke Freeman of QPR walks out onto the pitch prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Queens Park Rangers and Rotherham United at Loftus Road on March 13, 2019 in London, England.
Leeds United are linked with a move for Sheffield United's Luke Freeman.

Leeds United have been linked with a move for Sheffield United midfielder Luke Freeman.

The Sun on Sunday (5/1; page 61) reports Leeds are keen on the former QPR star, after showing an interest last season.

Freeman has struggled to establish himself in the Blades' midfield, although his performance in the FA Cup against Fylde yesterday offered him some hope.

It is uncertain if Sheffield United would let him go, or if he would want to drop down a division.

But if a deal could be struck, it would be an coup for Leeds United.

Freeman is an versatile and attacking midfielder who would give Leeds the help they need.

Leeds' midfield has been stretched in recent months with Adam Forshaw missing through injury since September.

While Leeds have coped well, extra pressure has been put on Mateusz Klich in the midfield and getting Freeman in would help.

Luke Freeman of Sheffield United shoots during the FA Cup Third Round match between Sheffield United and AFC Fylde at Bramall Lane on January 05, 2020 in Sheffield, England.

Leeds have also had to deal with Pablo Hernandez's recent injury and this has been a more damaging blow for the Whites.

Even when they return, there is no guarantee they won't be re-injured. Leeds should not take chances.

Freeman scored seven goals last season in the Championship, including one against Leeds, and getting him in would be a big help.

He might need some persuading, but if his FA Cup performance does not lead to any more Premier League chances at Bramall Lane over the course of the month, the promise of regular football at Leeds may prove tempting.

Luke Freeman of Sheffield United battles for possession with Nick Haughton of AFC Fylde during the FA Cup Third Round match between Sheffield United and AFC Fylde at Bramall Lane on...

