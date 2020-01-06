Lucas Leiva reacts on Twitter to Liverpool youngster's display against Everton

Liverpool beat rivals Everton 1-0 on Sunday afternoon.

Liverpool are into the fourth round of the FA Cup after beating Merseyside rivals Everton 1-0 at Anfield on Sunday afternoon.

The Reds rested their big-name players for this one, with the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino given the night off.

Liverpool instead gave chances to their young and fringe players, up against an Everton side boasting a number of proven Premier League players and even a World Cup winner in Djibril Sidibe.

Everton were the better side in the first half and created a host of chances, but were made to pay for their profligacy as teenager Curtis Jones scored a stunning winner for Liverpool.

Liverpool's kids can be so proud of themselves for their performance, and midfielder Pedro Chirivella put in another composed display in midfield.

The Spaniard, 22, showed flashes of ability against Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup last month, and again demonstrated his quality by anchoring the Liverpool midfield up against Morgan Schneiderlin and Gylfi Sigurdsson.

That was only the ninth time Chirivella has played for Liverpool's first-team, but he did enough to earn praise from Lazio ace Lucas Leiva on Twitter after the game, as the former Reds anchor man hailed Chirivella's performance.

Chirivella responded by thanking Leiva and calling him 'idol', with Liverpool fans no doubt loving such a nice moment between Reds midfielders past and present.

What a performance @pedrochb97 !! Muy bien amigo — Lucas Leiva (@LucasLeiva87) January 5, 2020

Thank you IDOL https://t.co/6Bimr5zadY — Pedro Chirivella (@pedrochb97) January 5, 2020