Liverpool player admits he kept secret from Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones scored the winner yesterday, as Jurgen Klopp's side beat Everton.

Curtis Jones has admitted to Liverpool’s official website that he kept is secret from Jurgen Klopp that he was ill for the Merseyside derby.

Jones took the headlines, as he curled home a belter for Liverpool against Everton.

The teenaged midfielder struck the winner, as Liverpool’s youngsters embarrassed Everton.

But Jones admits that his preparations for the game were hardly ideal.

Indeed, the 18-year-old kept it hidden from Klopp that he was actually not feeling well before the game.

“The gaffer’s strong on not showing when you’re hurt and showing when things are tough so I think it was only right that I didn’t show that I was ill,” Jones said.

“I’m glad I didn’t because I went out there and I put in a shift for the team. I’m just happy that we came away with the win and I’m looking forward to the next round.”

Jones will be very pleased that he played through the pain now, as his illness did not seem to affect his performance too much.

The prospect looked at home in Liverpool’s first-team, as he has done on all his senior appearances to date.

The Reds have an exciting crop of youngsters coming through now, and Jones ranks among the very best of the academy graduates.

Liverpool will find out who they will take on in the fourth round of the FA Cup later this evening, when the draw is made.