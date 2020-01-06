Quick links

Liverpool fans react to Carlo Ancelotti's comments before win against Everton

Amir Mir
Jurgen Klopp, Manager of Liverpool embraces Carlo Ancelotti, Manager of Everton after the FA Cup Third Round match between Liverpool and Everton at Anfield on January 05, 2020 in Liverpool,...
Liverpool knocked Everton out of the FA Cup on Sunday.

Carlo Ancelotti the head coach

Liverpool fans have seen the funny side to Carlo Ancelotti's comments before his Everton side were beaten 1-0 in the FA Cup on Sunday.

Prior to the game, the Everton boss stated in a pretty obvious manner that to beat Liverpool you have to 'score more goals', as quoted by The Independent. 

 

Liverpool supporters have now reminded Ancelotti about his comments and how his team failed to even put the ball into the back of the net against a group of youngsters.

Whilst Everton produced a strong first-half display at Anfield, they looked completely off it in the second-half and were bullied by a team with hardly any senior experience. 

Whilst the Reds supporters enjoyed their team winning the game, they also enjoyed the fact that their rivals couldn't manage to score a goal as their woeful record at Anfield continues. 

Curtis Jones of Liverpool celebrates with teammates after scoring his team's first goal during the FA Cup Third Round match between Liverpool and Everton at Anfield on January 05, 2020 in...

Nonetheless, Ancelotti will now be well aware of the type of job he has in hand at Everton because from his perspective that performance would have been really, really worrying.

At Napoli, Ancelotti would have been able to outscore Liverpool and give them a strong game, but with this Everton side it is a completely different story. 

Here is a selection of Liverpool fans reacting to Ancelotti's comments before the game: 

