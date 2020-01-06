Liverpool fans react to Carlo Ancelotti's comments before win against Everton

Liverpool knocked Everton out of the FA Cup on Sunday.

Liverpool fans have seen the funny side to Carlo Ancelotti's comments before his Everton side were beaten 1-0 in the FA Cup on Sunday.

Prior to the game, the Everton boss stated in a pretty obvious manner that to beat Liverpool you have to 'score more goals', as quoted by The Independent.

Liverpool supporters have now reminded Ancelotti about his comments and how his team failed to even put the ball into the back of the net against a group of youngsters.

Whilst Everton produced a strong first-half display at Anfield, they looked completely off it in the second-half and were bullied by a team with hardly any senior experience.

Whilst the Reds supporters enjoyed their team winning the game, they also enjoyed the fact that their rivals couldn't manage to score a goal as their woeful record at Anfield continues.

Nonetheless, Ancelotti will now be well aware of the type of job he has in hand at Everton because from his perspective that performance would have been really, really worrying.

At Napoli, Ancelotti would have been able to outscore Liverpool and give them a strong game, but with this Everton side it is a completely different story.

Here is a selection of Liverpool fans reacting to Ancelotti's comments before the game:

Ancelotti said they had to score more goals and they can’t even score one. Dkm — Kaye8a. (@KayethenLFC) January 5, 2020

Didn’t Ancelotti say “the secret to beating Liverpool is to score more goals”? https://t.co/R7TJDYhvEI — Stuie (@StuieParr) January 5, 2020

Oh Everton were all laughing at you — The Phantom Flan Flinger (@tommyjames1974) January 5, 2020

To beat liverpool you have to play perfect football!



"Carlo Ancelotti"



— Terrence (@Terrence_LFC) January 5, 2020

After the game: Carlo Pardonme — Johan Faris (@JHN13_Faris) January 6, 2020