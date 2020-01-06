Quick links

Leeds United

Sheffield United

Championship

Premier League

Leeds United reportedly want a player who found it ‘difficult' against them

Subhankar Mondal
Luke Freeman of Sheffield United shoots and hits the post during the FA Cup Third Round match between Sheffield United and AFC Flyde at Bramall Lane on January 05, 2020 in Sheffield,...
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sheffield United’s Luke Freeman is reportedly on Leeds United’s radar.

Luke Freeman of Sheffield United shoots during the FA Cup Third Round match between Sheffield United and AFC Fylde at Bramall Lane on January 05, 2020 in Sheffield, England.

According to The Sun on Sunday (print edition, page 61, January 5, 2020), Leeds United are interested in signing Luke Freeman in the January transfer window, and the Sheffield United attacking midfielder’s comments about the Whites when he was at Queens Park Rangers are now very interesting and encouraging.

Leeds were interested in Freeman in the summer of 2019 before he joined the Blades from QPR, as reported on talkSPORT, and it seems that the West Yorkshire outfit have reignited their interest in the 27-year-old.

Freeman, who can also operate as a winger, spoke highly of Leeds to World Football Index in June 2019.

 

Freeman told World Football Index: “It has been a bit of a funny season in all honesty. You can play some really good teams on their day, but I would definitely say it has been Leeds United and Norwich City.”

The attacking midfielder added: “I think back to playing Leeds United at Elland Road in the middle of the season, and they were excellent.

“Three months ago we played them at Loftus Road and we ended up beating them 1-0, of course they are still a good team.

“I would definitely say that Leeds and Sheffield United on their day have been difficult to play against.”

Fylde's English midfielder Ryan Croasdale (L) vies with Sheffield United's English midfielder Luke Freeman (C) against a bank of empty seats during the FA Cup third round football match...

Good signing for Leeds United?

Freeman has failed to make an impact at United so far this season, but the 27-year-old is a very good player at the Championship level.

The 27-year-old scored seven goals and provided six assists in 43 Championship appearances for QPR last season, while during the 2017-18 campaign, he scored five goals and provided 12 assists in the league for Rangers, according to WhoScored.

With Leeds aiming to finish in the top two of the Championship table this season, signing Freeman this month will enhance their chances of clinching automatic promotion to the Premier League.

Luke Freeman of Sheffield United shoots and hits the post during the FA Cup Third Round match between Sheffield United and AFC Flyde at Bramall Lane on January 05, 2020 in Sheffield,...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch