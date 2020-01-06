Leeds United reportedly want a player who found it ‘difficult' against them

Sheffield United’s Luke Freeman is reportedly on Leeds United’s radar.

According to The Sun on Sunday (print edition, page 61, January 5, 2020), Leeds United are interested in signing Luke Freeman in the January transfer window, and the Sheffield United attacking midfielder’s comments about the Whites when he was at Queens Park Rangers are now very interesting and encouraging.

Leeds were interested in Freeman in the summer of 2019 before he joined the Blades from QPR, as reported on talkSPORT, and it seems that the West Yorkshire outfit have reignited their interest in the 27-year-old.

Freeman, who can also operate as a winger, spoke highly of Leeds to World Football Index in June 2019.

Freeman told World Football Index: “It has been a bit of a funny season in all honesty. You can play some really good teams on their day, but I would definitely say it has been Leeds United and Norwich City.”

The attacking midfielder added: “I think back to playing Leeds United at Elland Road in the middle of the season, and they were excellent.

“Three months ago we played them at Loftus Road and we ended up beating them 1-0, of course they are still a good team.

“I would definitely say that Leeds and Sheffield United on their day have been difficult to play against.”

Good signing for Leeds United?

Freeman has failed to make an impact at United so far this season, but the 27-year-old is a very good player at the Championship level.

The 27-year-old scored seven goals and provided six assists in 43 Championship appearances for QPR last season, while during the 2017-18 campaign, he scored five goals and provided 12 assists in the league for Rangers, according to WhoScored.

With Leeds aiming to finish in the top two of the Championship table this season, signing Freeman this month will enhance their chances of clinching automatic promotion to the Premier League.