Leeds United fans react to Luke Freeman speculation

Sheffield United's English midfielder Luke Freeman controls the ball during the FA Cup third round football match between Sheffield United and Fylde at Bramall Lane in Sheffield, England,...
Sheffield United’s Luke Freeman is reportedly on Leeds United’s radar.

Leeds United fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation linking the club with a move for Sheffield United attacking midfielder Luke Freeman.

According to The Sun on Sunday (print edition, page 61, January 5, 2020), the Whites are interested in signing Freeman from Yorkshire rivals United in the January transfer window.

Leeds fans are excited at the prospect of the former Queens Park Rangers star joining the team, as the comments on Twitter below show.

 

Stats

Freeman joined United from QPR in the summer of 2019 and has struggled to make an impact at the Blades, playing just 325 minutes in the Premier League so far this season, according to WhoScored.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the 27-year-old scored seven goals and provided six assists in 43 Championship games for QPR, while back in 2017-18, the attacking midfielder scored five goals and provided 12 assists in the league for Rangers, according to WhoScored.

Good signing for Leeds United?

Although Leeds do have a good attacking lineup, Freeman’s arrival would make them better in terms of creating chances for Patrick Bamford and would enhance Marcelo Bielsa’s side’s chances of winning automatic promotion to the Premier League.

Fylde's English midfielder Ryan Croasdale (L) vies with Sheffield United's English midfielder Luke Freeman (C) against a bank of empty seats during the FA Cup third round football match...

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

