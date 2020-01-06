Leeds United fans react to Luke Freeman speculation

Sheffield United’s Luke Freeman is reportedly on Leeds United’s radar.

Leeds United fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation linking the club with a move for Sheffield United attacking midfielder Luke Freeman.

According to The Sun on Sunday (print edition, page 61, January 5, 2020), the Whites are interested in signing Freeman from Yorkshire rivals United in the January transfer window.

Leeds fans are excited at the prospect of the former Queens Park Rangers star joining the team, as the comments on Twitter below show.

Agree. Something different which we haven't got. Beat us on his own at QPR last season. Would be a great signing. — Tim (@lufcbug) January 5, 2020

Luke Freeman is the Saiz we’ve been missing since last January #lufc — TSSALUFC (@TSSALUFC) January 5, 2020

Well yeh but same time we cannot buy Bowen to expensive — Karlios (@Kdlittle26) January 6, 2020

Luke Freeman I can definitely get behind. Still not sold on Cauley Woodrow, but if its Bielsa's choice... let's get it! #lufc — Brandon Yates (@Brandon7Yates) January 5, 2020

Hope that we get a couple in this week so important we do business early this time. Freeman and Adams on loan would be and CM perm would be perfect (and a CB to be greedy)#LUFC — Ben (@ben080385) January 5, 2020

✍ Luke Freeman would be a decent addition for us. #lufc pic.twitter.com/6YRVTwDYP7 — Benoît Godard (@BenoitG91) January 5, 2020

Would love Luke Freeman at leedshes exactly what we’ve been missing for a very long time! #lufc — H a r e (@Hareee_19) January 5, 2020

Wanted Luke Freeman in the summer so hoping the rumours are true. Would slot into a Bielsa team perfectly #lufc — Jamie Sealy (@jamiesealy1988) January 5, 2020

Stats

Freeman joined United from QPR in the summer of 2019 and has struggled to make an impact at the Blades, playing just 325 minutes in the Premier League so far this season, according to WhoScored.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the 27-year-old scored seven goals and provided six assists in 43 Championship games for QPR, while back in 2017-18, the attacking midfielder scored five goals and provided 12 assists in the league for Rangers, according to WhoScored.

Good signing for Leeds United?

Although Leeds do have a good attacking lineup, Freeman’s arrival would make them better in terms of creating chances for Patrick Bamford and would enhance Marcelo Bielsa’s side’s chances of winning automatic promotion to the Premier League.