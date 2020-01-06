Leeds United fans react to Cauley Woodrow speculation

Barnsley forward Cauley Woodrow is reportedly on Leeds United’s radar.

Leeds United fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation linking the club with Barnsley forward Cauley Woodrow.

According to The Sun on Sunday (print edition, page 61, January 5, 2020), Leeds are interested in signing Woodrow from Barnsley in the January transfer window.

The Whites are on the hunt for a new striker following the return of Eddie Nketiah to his parent club Arsenal after struggling to get enough playing time at Elland Road.

The report in the British tabloid has claimed that the West Yorkshire outfit have identified 25-year-old forward Woodrow as a replacement for Nketiah.

Leeds fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the speculation, and below are some of the best comments:

Woodrow fills the post Nketiah brief better than Freeman IMHO. Not that I actually think we are buying this transfer window. #lufc — Michael Green (@Michael_Green__) January 5, 2020

Luke freeman and caudley Woodrow would be boss transfers — :S (@FlipLufc) January 5, 2020

I can definitely get behind Freeman on loan and Woodrow permanent #lufc — Archielufc (@archiedowns03) January 5, 2020

Woodrow and Freeman would be a great window tbf #lufc #mot — TimAubert (@TimAubert) January 5, 2020

Woodrow has scored 1 in every 2 games for 18 months in a very poor Barnsley side. Says he's not a bad option to me. — Brighterbeat (@EastStandL29) January 5, 2020

Always liked look of freeman at QPR. Woodrow not to bad for back up to bamford #LUFC https://t.co/CpnZGrisSv — lufcjw (@lufcjw) January 5, 2020

I would like Woodrow — Lucy (@Lucy_LUFC) January 5, 2020

Has a similar record to Bamford this season 9 goals in 20 playing in a team that doesn't create as many chances as Us. As a backup striker could really do a job and hopefully have the mentality to work hard and try displace Bamford rather than cry about not getting game time. — John Murray (@JohnMurLUFC) January 5, 2020

The other player #lufc were linked with today was Barnsley's Cauley Woodrow. Being that he's a key player for them, this would be a tough one to pull off, but personally I think if we could manage it, he'd fit the bill perfectly., pic.twitter.com/TlT75Wfqkt — Josh Hobbs (@JoshAHobbs) January 5, 2020

Good signing for Leeds United?

Patrick Bamford is the first-choice striker at Leeds, but the Whites do need an able back-up.

So far this season, the 25-year-old striker has scored nine goals and provided one assist in 22 Championship games for Barnsley, according to WhoScored, and he would be a decent signing for Leeds for the second half of the season.