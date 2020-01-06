Quick links

Leeds United fans react to Cauley Woodrow speculation

Cauley Woodrow of Barnsley reacts following defeat after the Sky Bet Championship match between Blackburn Rovers and Barnsley at Ewood Park on November 23, 2019 in Blackburn, England.
Barnsley forward Cauley Woodrow is reportedly on Leeds United’s radar.

Tom Carroll of Swansea City is tackled by Cauley Woodrow of Barnsley during the Sky Bet Championship match between Swansea City and Barnsley at Liberty Stadium on December 29, 2019 in...

Leeds United fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation linking the club with Barnsley forward Cauley Woodrow.

According to The Sun on Sunday (print edition, page 61, January 5, 2020), Leeds are interested in signing Woodrow from Barnsley in the January transfer window.

The Whites are on the hunt for a new striker following the return of Eddie Nketiah to his parent club Arsenal after struggling to get enough playing time at Elland Road.

 

The report in the British tabloid has claimed that the West Yorkshire outfit have identified 25-year-old forward Woodrow as a replacement for Nketiah.

Leeds fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the speculation, and below are some of the best comments:

Good signing for Leeds United?

Patrick Bamford is the first-choice striker at Leeds, but the Whites do need an able back-up.

So far this season, the 25-year-old striker has scored nine goals and provided one assist in 22 Championship games for Barnsley, according to WhoScored, and he would be a decent signing for Leeds for the second half of the season.

Cauley Woodrow of Barnsley is fouled by Matt Grimes of Swansea City during the Sky Bet Championship match between Swansea City and Barnsley at the Liberty Stadium on December 29, 2019 in...

