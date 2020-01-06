Quick links

Leeds-linked Luke Freeman admits he has felt frustrated at Sheffield United

General views of Elland Road before the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Aston Villa at Elland Road on December 03, 2016 in Leeds, England.
Leeds United are again being credited with an interest in the Sheffield United player.

Luke Freeman of Sheffield United shoots and hits the post during the FA Cup Third Round match between Sheffield United and AFC Flyde at Bramall Lane on January 05, 2020 in Sheffield,...

The Leeds United-linked midfielder Luke Freeman has admitted his frustration at being behind certain Sheffield United players in Chris Wilder's plans this season.

Freeman started and finished Sheffield United's FA Cup third-round win against AFC Fylde on Sunday and was heavily involved in both of his side's goals, scored by Callum Robinson and Leon Clarke.

Just hours earlier, The Sun reported that Leeds are planning a 'shock' move for the Blades' £5 million summer signing from Queens Park Rangers, who has played fewer than 600 minutes across 12 appearances since moving north.

But asked about his situation at Bramall Lane afterwards, Freeman insisted he has 'no complaints at the moment'.

 

"Yeah, definitely [it was an important game for him]," the 27-year-old told BBC Radio Sheffield. "All I can do is keep my head down, keep working hard. The lads have been brilliant so there’s not too many complaints really. I’m just happy to get 90 minutes under my belt.

"Of course it is [frustrating to not be playing regularly]. But it could be a lot worse, [for example, if] they’re not performing and they’re still playing. It’s honest and I wouldn’t want it any other way. There’s no complaints from me at the moment."

Leeds United's Pablo Hernandez is forced off early with an injury

If Leeds can pull off a deal for Freeman, his arrival would help to compensate for the recent losses of Pablo Hernandez (injury) and Jack Clarke (loan return).

Freeman is a close friend - and former Arsenal teammate - of the Whites right-back, Luke Ayling.

Leeds were also credited with an interest in the Kent-born player before he joined Sheffield United.

Aiden is a journalism and broadcasting graduate with words in various places. He is a Sheffield Wednesday supporter constantly wondering what he did wrong in a previous life!

