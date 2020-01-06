Ladhood's young cast is worth cherishing: Samuel Bottomley, Shaun Thomas, Aqib Khan!

This exciting series invites us all to come of age once again.

This BBC series is definitely one to watch, so let's dive in and take a look at the Ladhood cast.

From the BAFTA-nominated writer and comedian Liam Williams comes this hilarious coming-of-age tale whisking audiences back to the early 2000s.

It's actually based on the Edinburgh Comedy Awards-winner's BBC Radio 4 series, which sees the Leeds-born talent reflecting on his own memories of youth.

The six-episode series chronicles the lives of a group of teens living in the suburb of Garforth, experiencing the joys and hurdles of growing up.

Episode 1 - titled The Fight - aired on BBC One on Monday, January 6th 2020 at 10.35 pm.

Ladhood cast

Check out the cast members of Ladhood:

- Liam Williams as Liam Williams

- Samuel Bottomley as Ralph Roberts

- Oscar Kennedy as Young Liam

- Aqib Khan as Adnan Masood

- Shaun Thomas as Craggy

- Lily Frazer as Jess

- Emily Coates as Rachel Fielder

- Jordan Pearson as Tinhead

For the cast list in its entirety, head over to the show's IMDb page. In the meantime, let's spotlight some of the talents on board!

Spotlighting Samuel Bottomley

In the role of Ralph Roberts, we have Samuel Bottomley.

The 18-year-old is best known for playing Jordan Wilson on the hit TV series Ackley Bridge. However, other notable TV performances include Rocket's Island (Brandon), Jericho (George Quaintain) and Wolf Hall (Young Thomas Cromwell).

His screen debut came in the criminally underrated 2011 film Tyrannosaur, in which he played Samuel.

Samuel Bottomley attends the European premiere of "Boyz In The Wood" and opening night gala of the 73rd Edinburgh International Film Festival at Festival Theatre on June 19, 2019 in...

The sensational Shaun Thomas

Craggy is played by Shaun Thomas, who Emmerdale fans will certainly be familiar with... he played Gerry Roberts!

His first screen role was in the 2013 film The Selfish Giant (Swifty), which stands out as one of the best films of the 2010s, though remains sadly overlooked.

He also starred in such well-known films as The Brothers Grimsby (Skeletor) and Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children (Dylan).

Oscar Kennedy as Young Liam

As Liam's younger screen counterpart, Oscar Kennedy.

He previously appeared in such TV efforts as Home From Home (Garth Hackett), Bliss (Kristaps), Decline and Fall (Peter Beste-Chetwynde), The White Queen (Henry Tudor) and The Politician's Husband (Noah Hoynes).

Ladhood: Aqib Khan

Adnan Masood is played by 25-year-old Aqib Khan.

Many will know the actor for playing the part of Sajid Khan in the 2010 sequel West Is West. In wake of that role, he starred in such TV series as The Jury (Rashid Jarwar), Remember Me (Zamir Salim), In the Dark (Mikey) and Years and Years (Vijay Babu).

He also boasts film roles in Lies We Tell (Pinoo), Apostasy (Umar) and more.

