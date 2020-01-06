Klopp explains why Liverpool took 'exceptional' Minamino off

Liverpool manager was impressed with new signing.

Takumi Minamino made his Liverpool debut in the Merseyside derby win over Everton.

While there was no signature moment from the new signing to mark the occasion, his performance had manager Jurgen Klopp delighted. And that's what matters.

Klopp told Liverpool's official website he was very impressed with the former Red Bull Salzburg attacker.

Minamino played for 70 minutes before Klopp brought on Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

The Reds manager explained this was because he is still learning about the new boy and didn't want to overuse him.

Klopp said: "Super, outstanding. Exactly the player we wanted, exactly the player we wished for. Showing this kind of game understanding, football skills are exceptional, attitude is outstanding, led the chasing pack so often in different situations, which I loved.

"He didn’t look tired, but because we don’t know him that long we just wanted to save him a little bit, so took him off."

Minamino looked at home in the Liverpool team. His worth ethic was outstanding and he is a good fit for Klopp's side.

Liverpool have a demanding run of games upcoming, away at Tottenham, at home to Manchester United, and away at Wolves.

There is no way to ease Minamino in, but his performance against Everton showed he is ready to be chucked in at the deep end if required.