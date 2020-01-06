Jurgen Klopp shares Liverpool team-talk at full-time after Everton win

Liverpool ran out 1-0 winners in the Merseyside derby yesterday, despite naming a young line-up.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has revealed to the Liverpool Echo that he told his players how proud he was of their performance against Everton in the dressing room after the game yesterday.

Liverpool managed to pick up a 1-0 win in the Merseyside derby, despite naming a much changed line-up.

Klopp shocked many observers, when Liverpool put out a starting line-up containing a number of youngsters against Everton.

But the Reds still did enough to beat their near neighbours, with Curtis Jones curling in a shot from range.

And Klopp said: “It's so important that the youngsters learned how we play. I saw that today. I told the boys they have to be proud of their performance, it was exceptional.”

Liverpool’s prospects proved their class on the occasion, with their performance in the second-half highly impressive.

With Everton struggling to deal with the weight of expectations, Liverpool’s fringe players stepped up and showed their quality.

Jones’s winning goal was spectacular, as Liverpool embarrassed Carlo Ancelotti’s side.

The Reds will find out who they play in the fourth round of the competition later this evening, when the draw is made.