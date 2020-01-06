Quick links

Liverpool

The FA Cup

Jurgen Klopp says Adrian ‘absolutely class’ for Liverpool v Everton

Subhankar Mondal
Jurgen Klopp, Manager of Liverpool acknowledges the fans after the FA Cup Third Round match between Liverpool and Everton at Anfield on January 05, 2020 in Liverpool, England.
Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool won against Everton at Anfield on Sunday.

(THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Jurgen Klopp manager of Liverpool in the tunnel after the FA Cup Third Round match between Liverpool FC and Everton at Anfield on January 05, 2020 in...

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has raved about goalkeeper Adrian for his performance against Everton, as quoted on the club’s official website.

The Reds got the better of Merseyside rivals Everton 1-0 at Anfield in the third round of the FA Cup on Sunday.

Although Liverpool were the better side in the Merseyside derby, former West Ham United goalkeeper Adrian did have to make a few good saves.

The Spaniard made three big saves from Everton trio Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Mason Holgate and Richarlison.

 

Curtis Jones has been making all the headlines for his superb goal and overall performance, and while Liverpool manager Klopp was impressed with the 18-year-old midfielder, he was also pleased with 33-year-old Adrian and believes that he was “absolutely class”.

Klopp told Liverpool’s official website: “That they had three big chances, we know that – Adrian, class, absolutely class – and then we scored that goal.”

Stats

Over the course of the 90 minutes at Anfield on Sunday, hosts Liverpool had 57% of the possession, took 12 shots of which five were on target, and earned 12 corners, according to BBC Sport.

Visitors Everton had 43% of the possession, took 11 shots of which three were on target, and earned five corners, according to BBC Sport.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin of Everton looks dejected after a missed opportunity during the FA Cup Third Round match between Liverpool and Everton at Anfield on January 05, 2020 in Liverpool,...

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

