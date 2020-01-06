Jurgen Klopp raves about ignored Liverpool trio after FA Cup win against Everton

Liverpool youngsters shone on Sunday as they knocked Everton out of the FA Cup.

Jurgen Klopp has praised the ignored Liverpool trio Pedro Chirivella, Neco Williams and Yasser Larouci for the performance they put in during their 1-0 win against Everton in the FA Cup on Sunday.

The Liverpool boss understands that goalscorer Curtis Jones was 'outstanding' on the night but he wanted to highlight how you don't need to score just to get praise, as he then singled out the above trio.

Klopp fielded a lot of youngsters against a strong Everton team, who were blown away in the second half, as Jones' wonder strike sealed Liverpool's passage into the next round of the cup.

As posted by This Is Anfield's official YouTube account, Klopp was asked about Jones' performance on the night, but he was quick to remind the press that he wasn't the only one who performed well.

On Curtin Jones' performance: "Absolutely, I love it," Klopp told his press conference. "And I only want to say one thing because everyone asks about Curtis Jones. We live in a world where so many good personal performances tonight, I think the goal was exceptional and the boy is an outstanding player.

"But I cannot understand why no-one has asked me so far about Pedro Chirivella, Neco Williams and Yasser Larouci? Is this the sign that we have to give the boys that you have to score otherwise we ignore you?

"Let me speak about Curtis, unbelievable player. Scouser. Very confident. Cannot wait to play in the first team. I have known him for three and a half years. He will make big steps and will be a Liverpool player if nothing strange happens 100%. He scores that goal, I am not surprised. [But] still, a lot to learn and improve."

In the first half, Everton should have put the ball into the back of the net, but Adrian's strong performance in between the sticks prevented that.

However, upon the restart, the Toffees were absolutely woeful, as their rivals punished them all over the pitch, with Jones then netting his superb strike from long-range.

Chirivella has been around Liverpool for some time and was brilliant in the middle of the park, whilst Williams looked a carbon copy of Alexander-Arnold at right-back. And considering Larouci came on after eight minutes for the injured James Milner, he was superb for the manner in which he filled in for the experienced man.