Jonathan Woodgate praises 'incredible' Tottenham man after FA Cup draw

Jonathan Woodgate will return to Tottenham Hotspur as manager when his Middlesbrough side faces off against the London club in an FA Cup replay.

Jonathan Woodgate has praised the 'incredible' Jose Mourinho after his Middlesbrough side recorded a 1-1 draw against Tottenham Hotspur in the FA Cup on Sunday.

Ashley Fletcher opened the scoring for Boro straight after the restart before Lucas Moura's reply ensured that Tottenham have been forced into a replay.

It means that Woodgate will return to Tottenham, this time as a manager, and he will be aiming to stop Mourinho trying to progress further in the FA Cup and trying to lift his first piece of silverware in North London.

As posted on MrBeanyaman's YouTube account, Woodgate shared what it was like coming up against Mourinho, as he praised him for his tactical change in the second half.

"They are a team that were last season in the European final," Woodgate told his press conference. "And they have got an incredible manager in Jose Mourinho, so I knew it was going to be difficult.

"It was difficult [coming up against Mourinho]. He is an extremely good manager. He has been in a lot of different countries and won league titles, so when they went to a four I knew it would be difficult. I didn't have the players to go to a four. He changed it and that's why he is an unbelievable manager."

It is another fixture added to Tottenham's schedule, and in some cases, it could have been a replay that Mourinho would have wanted to avoid.

Given the injury to Kane, the last thing Mourinho would have wanted is another game, but the replay does provide the Spurs boss with the chance to try and improve his team even further.