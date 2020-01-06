John Giles doesn't think Tottenham's Troy Parrott should go out on loan

Tottenham Hotspur youngster Troy Parrott could earn more game time now Harry Kane is out injured.

Irish international legend Johnny Giles has urged Troy Parrott to stay at Tottenham this month and opt against making a loan move because it can be 'a bit dodgy'.

Giles feels that if Parrott were to move to another club then the Tottenham attacker could be part of a team where the manager is 'no good', which would then do 'more harm' than 'good' for his career.

At, 17, it would be easy to tout a player like Parrott for a move to another lower league side, but given the current problems at Spurs, he is perhaps best served staying in North London.

Speaking to Off the Ball's official YouTube account, Giles shared why he thinks Parrott shouldn't move this month, as he stated that he has heard 'good reports' about the up and coming young Irish star.

"I haven't seen him play but I hear good reports about him," Giles told Off the Ball. "I wouldn't be worried about the age element if he's good enough put him into the team. I am always doubtful about the loan situation, it depends where you go.

"You can go to a club where the manager is no good and the coaches around are no good. It can do more harm than good. If I was a manager, I would be reluctant unless I knew the managers I was loaning the player too. I could trust him and he would be telling him the right things. It can be a bit dodgy.

"Remember Harry Kane was out on loan at seven or eight different clubs. I am not sure any of them did him any good because he didn't come back to Spurs and get into the team [straight away] and progress from there. So, I'd always be wary of it. In principle, it's good if it is going to the right place."

Even though Kane is set to be out of action for the long-term, and it is quite obvious that Spurs require some presence up, Parrott was still unable to make an appearance during their FA Cup draw at Middlesbrough on Sunday.

SEE ALSO: Mourinho shares what Spurs midfielder said to him in the dressing room yesterday

Parrott was an unused substitute by Mourinho and it has to be asked what he has to do in order just to gain some minutes, nevermind a start.

Whilst there are benefits in him staying at Spurs, he could also be better off making a switch to a lower league club for a six-month period in order to gain some valuable minutes rather than watching on from the sidelines in North London.