'In his pocket': Some Liverpool fans mock Everton star whilst praising Reds teenager

Liverpool are into the fourth round of the FA Cup after beating rivals Everton 1-0 at Anfield on Sunday afternoon.

The Reds rested their big-name players for this one, instead choosing to give their youngsters a chance to shine in a big game.

With Everton naming a strong side full of proven Premier League players, it looked like a tough ask for Liverpool's kids, and the Toffees did create a number of opportunities in the first half.

They didn't take them though, and they were made to pay as Curtis Jones whipped a quite stunning strike into the net via the crossbar to seal a 1-0 win.

Liverpool's youngsters are deservedly receiving huge credit for their performance, with the likes of Nathaniel Phillips, Harvey Elliot and goalscorer Jones all starring.

One of the best players on the pitch though was right back Neco Williams, with the 18-year-old turning in a superb display up against Richarlison.

The Welshman didn't give the Brazilian much of a chance to impress, and Liverpool fans mocked the Brazilian by suggesting that he was in Williams' pocket throughout, and was made to look like a nobody or a Championship winger.

Others just wanted to praise Williams, backing him for a huge future after an 'outstanding' display, believing he can be the ideal foil for Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Williams has richarlison in his pocket — (@LFCMindset) January 5, 2020

I love how Nico Williams is making Richarlison look like a nobody #LIVEVE — jas (@jasfuckinsingh) January 5, 2020

Williams made Richarlison look like a Championship winger. — aiman sanusi (@a1mansanusi) January 5, 2020

Neco Williams played Richarlison off that right wing. What a talent. — Greqq (@Greqq_) January 5, 2020

Neco Williams with 83 touches (highest so far for LFC) in the game already. This kid is big talent. Involved all over the pitch. — LFC Views (@Mobyhaque1) January 5, 2020

Neco Williams is a superb player. Would love to see him closer to the first team this and next season. #LFC — RedFromThe6 (@RedFromThe6) January 5, 2020

Super Impressed with Neco Williams what an understudy to TAA. Composed,good delivery and has a mature head on his shoulders. #LFC — Rohit Daphle (@RoDa_LFC) January 5, 2020

Neco Williams is going to be some player.#lfc #LIVEVE — Vaibhav Shah (@Aviation_Freak) January 5, 2020

Neco Williams is another Trent.

We should see more of him, especially that Trent needs to rest.#LIVEVE #LFC — Zaid Shahin (@Dr_ZaidShahin) January 5, 2020

And Neco Williams bossing Richarlison. Brilliant. #LFC — Danny (@dlm2131978) January 5, 2020

Neco Williams, what a player. Outstanding performance from the young lad. #LFC #YNWA — Alexander (@_adorablefox) January 5, 2020

What a talent Neco Williams is!

Those crosses into the box are.#LFC #Wales — Jonathan Holmes (@Holmes1978) January 5, 2020