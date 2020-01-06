Quick links

'In his pocket': Some Liverpool fans mock Everton star whilst praising Reds teenager

Liverpool dumped Everton out of the FA Cup on Sunday afternoon.

Richarlison of Everton and Neco Williams of Liverpool during the FA Cup Third Round match between Liverpool and Everton at Anfield on January 5, 2020 in Liverpool, England.

Liverpool are into the fourth round of the FA Cup after beating rivals Everton 1-0 at Anfield on Sunday afternoon.

The Reds rested their big-name players for this one, instead choosing to give their youngsters a chance to shine in a big game.

With Everton naming a strong side full of proven Premier League players, it looked like a tough ask for Liverpool's kids, and the Toffees did create a number of opportunities in the first half.

 

They didn't take them though, and they were made to pay as Curtis Jones whipped a quite stunning strike into the net via the crossbar to seal a 1-0 win.

Liverpool's youngsters are deservedly receiving huge credit for their performance, with the likes of Nathaniel Phillips, Harvey Elliot and goalscorer Jones all starring.

One of the best players on the pitch though was right back Neco Williams, with the 18-year-old turning in a superb display up against Richarlison.

Richarlison of Everton battles for possession with Neco Williams of Liverpool during the FA Cup Third Round match between Liverpool and Everton at Anfield on January 05, 2020 in Liverpool,...

The Welshman didn't give the Brazilian much of a chance to impress, and Liverpool fans mocked the Brazilian by suggesting that he was in Williams' pocket throughout, and was made to look like a nobody or a Championship winger.

Others just wanted to praise Williams, backing him for a huge future after an 'outstanding' display, believing he can be the ideal foil for Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Liverpool fans support their team before the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield on May 12, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

