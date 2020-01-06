Liverpool star could be in big trouble if Adama Traore rumour is true

Xherdan Shaqiri needs to leave Liverpool if Jurgen Klopp wants Adama Traore.

Xherdan Shaqiri is having a dreadful second season at Liverpool.

The Switzerland international joined the Reds 18 months ago and had a decent first year at Anfield which yielded a Champions League winners medal.

But it looks like Shaqiri is in serious trouble at Liverpool this time around - and especially if one rumour is true.

According to a report from 90Min, Jurgen Klopp may want to sign Wolves winger Adama Traore for the Premier League leaders and that would push the 28-year-old even closer to the exit door on Merseyside.

Klopp has already just signed one wide player in the form of Takumi Minamino, and a potential deal for Traore would be a clear message to Shaqiri that he has no future at Liverpool.

Bear in mind that the German manager already has Sadio Mane and Mo Salah, so if Traore were to join Minamino at Anfield then it's crystal clear what Klopp's plan for the former Stoke and Bayern star is.

Injuries and unused substitute appearances are the story of Shaqiri's 2019-20 campaign and it just doesn't look like improving anytime soon.

Minamino alone should make him consider his future with the European champions, but if Liverpool are really even looking at Traore then that's enough to make him look for a new club as soon as possible.