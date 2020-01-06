Quick links

'I scored 37 goals': Reported £3m Leeds and Nottingham Forest target slams his critics

Danny Owen
A general view of the Billy Bremner statue outside Elland Road during the Pre Season Friendly match between Leeds United and Everton at Elland Road on August 1, 2015 in Leeds, England.
Championship duo Leeds United and Nottingham Forest are reportedly battling Premier League strugglers Norwich City for Standard Liege's Renaud Emond.

Renaud Emond of Standard Luettich looks dejected during the UEFA Europa League group F match between Standard Liege and Eintracht Frankfurt at Stade Maurice Dufrasne on November 7, 2019 in...

Reported £3 million Leeds United target Renaud Emond has hit out at his critics as speculation swirls about a potential move to Elland Road for the Standard Liege striker, speaking to Het Nieuwsblad.

The hard-working Belgian is far from a household name outside of his home country but that has not stopped a number of clubs in England’s top two tiers from expressing an interest during the January transfer window.

The Sun claims that Leeds, Nottingham Forest and Norwich City are all keen in Emond, who is valued at £3 million by Standard Liege.

 

All three clubs would certainly benefit from one more striker with promotion and survival in their respective sights and, while Emond is hardly the most prolific player in European football, the man himself has taken aim at those who continue to cast doubt on his quality.

“The last two years I scored 37 goals and gave 10 assists. If a new striker arrives and he scores fifteen, you will hear ‘he is top’. I remember Orlando Sa scored fifteen and everyone said ‘Wow'. I've done it two years in a row,” said Emond, a player who is used to being doubted by critics and fans alike.

Renaud Emond forward of Standard Liege shoots the ball, Frank Boya midfielder of Mouscron points out during the Jupiler Pro League match between Royal Excel Mouscron and Standard de Liege...

“I will never be a player who dribbles 10 opponents and then scores, but I don't see strikers like Robert Lewandowski and Edinson Cavani doing that either. That is not required of a number nine.”

Leeds suddenly find themselves a striker short after Eddie Nketiah’s return to Arsenal and Emond could be required to provide some much-needed competition for Patrick Bamford in attack.

Nottingham Forest, meanwhile, are also crying out for another centre-forward with Sabri Lamouchi’s side worryingly over-reliant on Lewis Grabban in the final third.

Renaud Emond of Standard reacts during the UEFA Europa League group F match between Standard Liege and Eintracht Frankfurt at Stade Maurice Dufrasne on November 7, 2019 in Liege, Belgium.

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

