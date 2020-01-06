How to watch Manchester United v Manchester City in the League Cup - TV channel and live stream options

January is here meaning that the League Cup semi-finals are upon us.

The hectic Christmas schedule may have taken its toll but the football doesn't stop for the teams involved in the semi-final of the League Cup.

Up first in the two-legged semi-final round we have a truly mouth-watering prospect in store, Manchester United v Manchester City, the latter, of course, have won the competition in the past two seasons.

The Manchester derby is always a fascinating watch but with this being a cup semi-final, the stakes have been raised even higher.

While both sides have faltered in the Premier League this season, there is still the chance of silverware for both teams.

Despite Pep Guardiola's City ranking higher in the league table, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's United took all three points from the Etihad when they played City back in December so there's everything to play for in this tantalising semi-final.

How to watch

Sky Sports are the current rights holders to the League Cup, or Carabao Cup to give it its official title, and as a result, the match will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football on Tuesday, January 7th.

Build-up begins at 19:30 with the match itself kicking off at 20:00.

If you don't have access to Sky Sports, you can watch the action via Sky's online streaming service Now TV with sports passes available from as little as £9.99 for a day pass which gives you the ability to watch on most internet-connected devices (e.g. smartphone, smart TV, games console etc).

If you can't watch live

If you can't watch the action live there is a highlights show on the channel Quest.

Quest will be showing highlights from 22:30 on Wednesday, January 8th and their programme will include highlights of both United v City as well as Leicester v Aston Villa in the other semi-final.

Quest is available on Freeview channel 12, Sky channel 114 and Virgin channel 154.

Coming up in the League Cup

While Manchester United v Manchester City is heading our way on January 7th, there's plenty more action to come in the League Cup semi-final, all of which is to be broadcast on Sky.

Wednesday, January 8th

20:00 | Leicester City v Aston Villa - first leg

Tuesday, January 28th

19:45 | Aston Villa v Leicester City - second leg

Wednesday, January 29th

19:45 | Manchester City v Manchester United - second leg