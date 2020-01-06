How to get the 6 Second Filter on Instagram - and nail it!

The 6 Second Filter is Instagram's latest must-have filter eclipsing the Harry Potter Sorting Hat and even the Disney Character tool.

If we were to summarise 2020 just a week into the new year then it would be known as the year of the Instagram filter.

However, it's not the face polishing apps and blemish zapping filters that have taken centre stage on social media this January. Social media users across the world are spending their evenings on fun filters that involve games, quizzes and challenges.

The first new filter to take over Instagram was the Disney Character filter, where a TV window was placed over your head and whizzed through a selection of classic animated characters before magically deciding which one best fitted your personality.

The latest must-have Insatgram filter is the 6 Second Filter. What is it? How does it work? And how can I join the trend?

What is the 6 Second Filter?

Also known as the 6 Second Blink Challenge, the filter urgers Instagram users to blink your eyes in time with a specially developed counter.

It's a pretty simple concept, where the aim is to stop the counter on exactly 06.000 (6 seconds) by blinking. However, it's much harder than it sounds and Insta users are losing their heads trying to land the perfect score.

As with many of the trending filters in 2020 this challenge was created by an independent designer. In this instance, Yana Mishkinis is the magician, who you can follow under Instagram under @yana.mishkinis.

How to get the 6 Second Filter on Instagram!

The counter shows up to three decimal points and the aim is to enable the counter to show exactly 06.000.

To play on the app and give it a go yourself, simply follow these instructions:

1. Search for the account @yana.mishkinis on Instagram.

2. Look at the her stories and select the Story named '6 seconds'. Go ahead and tap on it.

3. Flick through the stories and swipe up from the bottom of the screen on any story that says 'Try 6 Seconds' at the botoom. You'll then be able to use the filter for yourself.

4. Watch the timer tick away and try to blink as it lands exactly on 06.000.

What are people saying on Twitter?

The 6 Second Filter is proving very popular on Instagram, mainly because people are refusing to stop toying around on the app until they score exactly 06:000.

It's pretty addictive.

However, unlike challenges such as the Bottle Cap Challenge, the general consensus is that this useless skill can be mastered relatively easily, in around 5-10 attempts.

On my fourth try I blinked at exactly 6.000 seconds and immediately retired from that Instagram filter — Ian Benjamin (@IanBenjamin11) January 4, 2020

That said, not all users have grasped the concept yet, with this Twitter user saying:

Am I the only person who hasn’t been able to blink at 6 seconds on that Instagram filter game thing?

You're not alone guys...

I will blink at 6 seconds on that dumb Instagram filter or I will die trying — Sarah Barthel (@sarah_barthel) December 30, 2019

A swear to fuck that 6 seconds filter on Instagram is sending me INSANE — Chloé (@__chloooo) December 31, 2019