How good can Joe Hardy be for Liverpool?

The move follows a swoop for Takumi Minamino, who made his debut for the Reds against Everton.

Liverpool's deal was reported by the Evening Standard, with Brentford wishing him well for the future.

Hardy is 21-years-old, and will most likely go into Liverpool's under-23 team.

He was Brentford B's top goalscorer, netting 40 goals in 80 appearances.

That's an impressive record and will fill him with confidence that he can lead the line for Liverpool's under-23 side successfully.

Liverpool are set to loan out Rhian Brewster, and sold Bobby Duncan to Fiorentina in the summer after a bitter wrangle with the youngster.

Talented striker Paul Glatzel suffered an ACL injury in July, so there is an opportunity for Hardy to kick on and establish himself for the under-23s.

From there the sky is the limit, although at 21, he won't have a long time to prove himself. He will be expected to make an impact in his first 18 months.

Hardy is a raw talent, but one who Jurgen Klopp can develop.

Liverpool rarely make mistakes in the transfer market nowadays, and the Reds may have signed another sensation.

He will get help from Jurgen Klopp and the coaching staff, and the rest is up to him, but it's a great opportunity.